Bunny Museum Burns Down as Devastating Wildfires Rage On

The world’s largest collection of bunny items has been destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires, its owners reported on Facebook.

The Bunny Museum in Altadena had more than 45,000 bunny statues, figurines, stuffed animals and prints, including antiques and contemporary art objects. It had been certified three times as a Guinness World Record holder for the world’s most bunny items.

Owners Steve Lubanski and Candace Frazee wrote that the museum’s live bunnies and cats made it out safely, but only a few bunny objects were saved.

“The museum was the last building to burn around us as Steve so valiantly hosed the building down all night long, but when the building next door went down, it spread to the museum,” they wrote.

Thousands of people mourned the loss on social media and pledged to help the owners rebuild if they wanted. Lubanski and Frazee wrote in a follow-up post that they would be setting up a GoFundMe to reopen the museum at a new, undetermined location.

“Steve and Candace, two bunnies and three cats are currently in a motel,” they wrote. “Not a hoppy day, today, but tomorrow will be hoppier with so many good wishes hoppin’ our way.”

Four major wildfires burning out of control in the Los Angeles area have killed five people and forced more than 130,000 people to evacuate, the AP reported. The Eaton Fire raging in Pasadena and nearby Altadena has burned between 200 and 500 structures, with intense winds fanning the flames, the local fire chief said.