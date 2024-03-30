Bunnyville at the Detroit Zoo

The Canadian Press

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A flotilla of up to 10 vessels, taking advantage of the best tidal flows in days, was on the waters of a remote lagoon off northern Vancouver Island Thursday in an effort to coax a young killer whale back to the open ocean, but "a successful outcome is not guaranteed." Six days of efforts to entice a two-year-old orca calf out of the lagoon and back to the ocean following the death of its mother last weekend have included the use of recorded killer whale calls, specialized direc