Burberry Beauty Signs Chinese Actress Tang Wei

TAKE TWO: Tang Wei has been named the new ambassador of Burberry Beauty, a move that expands her role at the British fashion brand after being appointed its global brand ambassador in late November.

The Chinese actress is known for her mesmerizing performances in “Late Autumn” and “Decision to Leave,” the latter of which earned her global recognition.

More from WWD

“Tang Wei’s passion for artistic expression and commitment to her craft make her a perfect embodiment of Burberry Beauty’s values,” said Jean Holtzmann, chief brands officer, prestige, at Coty Inc., Burberry’s perfume and cosmetics licensee. “We look forward to her representing our iconic and award-winning beauty lines and fragrances.”

“Tang Wei’s grace and fearless pursuit of excellence embody the essence of Burberry Beauty,” the brand said in a statement. “Her ability to continually challenge and redefine herself resonates with the brand’s vision of embracing innovation and timeless elegance.”

Burberry Goddess

Tang will front Burberry lines including Beyond Wear, the long-lasting face makeup franchise with Trench Protection technology, and the Burberry Goddess fragrance.

“Burberry’s blend of nature and art has always inspired me,” Tang said in the statement. “I look forward to exploring the unique possibilities with Burberry Beauty.”

Considered one of the most celebrated Asian actresses of her generation, Tang has scored dozens of major awards since her silver screen debut in Ang Lee’s erotic period espionage film “Lust, Caution.” The movie scored the Golden Lion top honor at the Venice Film Festival in 2007.

Tang officially becomes a Burberry Beauty ambassador this month, joining actors Adam Driver and Emma Mackey.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.