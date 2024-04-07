Burglars target Newcastle United star's home

It is not known whether Isak or his family were at home at the time of the burglary [PA Media]

A car has been reportedly stolen from a Premier League footballer's home after burglars broke in.

The Sun newspaper said Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak's home in Darras Hall, Northumberland, was broken into on Thursday.

Northumbria Police said officers were called to a burglary on the estate at about 22:05 BST.

It said the break-in was "believed to have taken place earlier that day" and those responsible "took a vehicle from the address".

The force said the vehicle "was later found abandoned in the Dissington area and the occupants had fled the scene".

The break-in happened two days before Isak played in Newcastle United's win over Fulham in London [PA Media]

Appealing for information, a representative added that no arrests had been made.

It is not known whether the Swedish international or his family were at home at the time of the burglary.

It happened two days before Isak played in Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Fulham in London.

The club has been contacted for comment.

The break-in comes three months after fellow Magpie Joelinton's home was burgled.

The midfielder was not at his home, which is also in the Darras Hall estate, at the time, but received a security alert on his phone as it happened.

