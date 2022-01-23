Burkina Faso beats Gabon on penalties to reach last 8

GAROUA, Cameroon (AP) — Burkina Faso beat Gabon in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals in the first knockout game at the African Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Substitute Ismahila Ouédraogo buried the decisive spot kick and Burkina Faso won the shootout 7-6 to finally prevail over a brave Gabonese effort.

Burkina Faso led 1-0, and Gabon had a man sent off in the 67th. But 10-man Gabon equalized in injury time through an own-goal by Burkina Faso midfielder Adama Guira to send the game to extra time.

It stayed 1-1 through extra time of the round-of-16 game.

Burkina Faso twice had opportunities to win the shootout after Gabon players missed. But Burkina Faso players stepped up and also failed.

Ouédraogo's winning penalty was the 18th of the shootout. He scored after Gabon's Lloyd Palun hit the post for his team's third and final miss.

Burkina Faso was 1-0 up in normal time through a first-half goal by captain Bertrand Traoré when Gabon had defender Sidney Obissa sent off with just over 20 minutes to go for a second yellow card.

Obissa had blatantly pulled a Burkina Faso attacker back by the shirt off the ball as the Burkinabes were surging forward.

It was a miserable day for Obissa, who picked up his first yellow card when he gave away an early penalty with a push on Burkina Faso's Issa Kaboré on the edge of the area.

Traore missed that penalty at the start of the game but made up for it 10 minutes later when he ran onto a through ball and slotted his shot underneath Gabon keeper Jean-Noël Amonome, who had come rushing out.

Chasing the game at 1-0 down, the 10 men of Gabon lived dangerously after Obissa took a walk but they raised themselves for one final effort from a corner in the first minute of injury time and the ball bounced off Guira and into his own net to take it to extra time.

The Associated Press