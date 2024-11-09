Burkina Faso wants to reinstate death penalty, says gov source

A Burkina Faso government source told AFP on Saturday that the military regime wants to reinstate the death penalty, which was abolished in the country in 2018. Amnesty International said in a statement in October that the use of the death penalty has surged across the African continent.

Burkina Faso's military regime wants to reinstate the death penalty after the West African country abolished it in 2018, a government source told AFP on Saturday.

The latest execution in Burkina Faso was in 1988, according to Amnesty International.

Reintroducing capital punishment to the penal code "is being considered. It's up to the government to discuss it, then make the proposal to the Transitional Legislative Assembly (ALT) for adoption," the source said, adding that the date had not been chosen.

Justice Minister Rodrigue Bayala said on Friday, after parliament passed a bill introducing community service, that "the issue of death penalty, which is being discussed, will be implemented in the draft criminal code".

Bayala also said there could be further amendments to the criminal code, "to follow the vision and the guidelines given by the head of state, Captain Ibrahim Traore", who seized power in a September 2022 coup.

The Burkinabe government in July passed a bill that included plans to ban homosexuality.

