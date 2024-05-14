Burlington's Board of Finance discusses ways to close FY2025 $13 million budget deficit
Burlington's Board of Finance discusses ways to close FY2025 $13 million budget deficit
Burlington's Board of Finance discusses ways to close FY2025 $13 million budget deficit
Inflation falling further from here in the near term is a "pipe dream" and rate cuts will continue to be pushed out, Stifel strategists said.
(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin opened up the fiscal taps after President Vladimir Putin’s reelection in March, putting the budget back into deep deficit despite a surge in oil revenues. Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindGameStop Shares Soar as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Revitalizes Retail FrenzyTesla Rehires Some Supercharger Workers Weeks After Musk’s CutsChina to Start $138 Billion Bond Sale on Friday to Boost EconomyMacron Puts French Banks in Play With Plan
VICTORIA — The B.C. and federal governments have set aside nearly $254 million to expand rebates to convert home heating and cooling systems to more climate-friendly options with a focus on low- and middle-income households. A joint statement from Environment Canada and B.C.'s Energy Ministry says Ottawa is providing up to $103.7 million while the province is adding up to $151 million to increase the number of households eligible for upgrades. It says income-qualified applicants could receive up
The sudden resurgence of inflation has caused some more alarmist analysts to suggest that the US economy is in deep trouble.
Argentina's monthly inflation rate likely dipped back into single digits for the first time in half a year in April, analysts polled by Reuters estimated, amid a gradual slowdown in price rises as the country's economy stalls. The embattled South American country likely saw the consumer price index, or CPI, advance 9% in the fourth month of the year, the median response from 22 analysts showed, down from 11% in March and well below a peak above 25% in December. Libertarian President Javier Milei, an economist and former pundit, has sought to squeeze liquidity in the markets with tough austerity measures since taking office on Dec. 10, cutting state spending and stopping central bank funding of the Treasury.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The International Monetary Fund, Argentina's biggest creditor, agreed Monday to release the next tranche of loans due under a bailout program, endorsing government austerity measures so severe they even surpass the terms of its $43 billion loan. The IMF deal follows the completion of its review of Argentina's compliance record and confirms the next $792 million payment will become available to the government in June, reassuring markets and boosting confidence among
If financial markets are right, interest rates won't just stay high this year, but possibly forever. Yet making the right call on where rates settle is a huge challenge for policymakers and investors -- many economists reckon R-star is lower than before the great financial crisis, but disagree on how to calculate it, its current level and whether it is rising. BNY Mellon Investment Management's chief economist, Shamik Dhar, who reckons R-star has risen is "nervous that hasn't been fully priced into equity and property markets."
MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) -With zero military experience, Andrei Belousov, a wiry white-haired economist and Orthodox churchgoer who enjoys rock climbing, seems an odd pick to be Russia's new defence minister at a time when Moscow is waging war against Ukraine. But six sources, some of whom have worked with Belousov, described a tough-talking and professional government insider who once led a campaign to wring more money out of big business for the state, proving he had sharp enough elbows to navigate the system. In wartime, Russia's defence minister must oversee vast financial flows and economic and industrial planning while leaving the day-to-day battlefield management to others.
Australia's government is expected to boast another surplus in its annual budget due on Tuesday, courtesy of strong employment and high commodity prices, giving it cash to afford more cost of living relief and industry incentives. Ahead of his third budget since the centre-left Labor government won power in 2022, Treasurer Jim Chalmers predicted inflation could ease to the central bank's 2-3% target band by the end of this year, helped by measures Canberra plans to introduce to cool prices. That would be a welcome surprise for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which does not expect inflation to return to target until late 2025.
The Canadian dollar steadied against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors turned attention to a key U.S. inflation report this week, with the currency unable to sustain the gains it made following recent domestic jobs data. On Friday, the currency touched its strongest intraday level in one week at 1.3632, clawing back some of this year's decline, after data showed Canada's economy adding 90,400 jobs in April, five times the number that was forecast. "Last Friday's employment data for Canada was not enough to turn the trend," said Howard Du, an FX Strategist at BofA Securities, adding that slower wage growth supports prospects for a Bank of Canada interest rate cut.
In this article, we will look at the 15 jobs that will be in demand in 2030. We have also talked about the role of AI in hiring and jobs in general. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Jobs That Will Be in Demand in 2030. In April […]
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin tapped a civilian economist as his surprise new defence minister on Sunday in an attempt to gird Russia for economic war by trying to better utilise the defence budget and harness greater innovation to win in Ukraine. More than two years into the conflict, which has cost both sides heavy casualties, Putin proposed Andrei Belousov, a 65-year-old former deputy prime minister who specialises in economics, to replace his long-term ally, Sergei Shoigu, 68, as defence minister.
New bank lending in China fell more than expected in April from the previous month while broad credit growth hit a record low, the central bank revealed on Saturday, raising the prospect of more action to support the economy. "New loans, social financing, and M2 [money supply] slowed down more than expected in April mainly due to seasonal factors, sluggish real estate market and lagging government bond issuance," said Zhou Maohua, an analyst at Everbright Bank.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp interest rate hikes of the past two years will likely take longer than previously expected to bring down inflation, several Federal Reserve officials have said in recent comments, suggesting there may be few, if any, rate cuts this year. A major concern expressed by both Fed policymakers and some economists is that higher borrowing costs aren't having as much of an impact as economics textbooks would suggest. Americans as a whole, for example, aren't spending much mor
Stifel's Bannister expects the S&P 500 to drop 10% by the end of the third quarter because the 'pseudo recession' that helped tame inflation is now over.
STORY: South Africans will vote in a national election on May 29.And after 30 years in power, polls suggest that the African National Congress will lose its majority.For the first time since the end of apartheid, a coalition government is looking like a possibility.So, what are the key issues that matter to South African voters?:: JobsSouth Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.And young people account for more than half of the country's unemployed, with a rate of over 40%. The problem is worse now than it was at the end of apartheid.In 2023, the joblessness rate stood at 32.4%, nearly 10 points higher than in 1994.:: The economyThe root cause of the joblessness crisis is sluggish growth, with the economy barely growing in more than a decade.Economic growth has averaged 0.8% since 2012.The debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to reach 74.1% in the current fiscal year, up from 63.3% five years ago.:: Power cutsScheduled power cuts imposed by state utility Eskom are the bane of households as well as companies.Eskom has been struggling to keep its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants operational. It became dysfunctional in part due to a flourishing of corruption during the administration of former president Jacob Zuma.Now, the government is working to add generating capacity, largely through deals with private companies operating solar and wind projects. :: CorruptionMany South Africans believe that the greed of people in office is contributing to poor service delivery for everyone else.Known as "state capture", a 2018 inquiry found that high-level corruption had been systemic in government during Zuma's years in power. Zuma himself denies any wrongdoing.Since taking over, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said tackling corruption was a priority.But opposition critics say his administration has done too little to stop the rot.:: CrimeSouth Africa has one of the world's highest rates of violent crime.Poverty, unemployment and inequality have created fertile ground for crime to take root.That's compounded by the proliferation of organized criminal groups and a flood of illegal weapons in recent years.:: ImmigrationSince the end of apartheid, South Africa has attracted large numbers of refugees and immigrants.Over the years, anti-immigrant sentiment has risen.In April, the government approved a policy report on toughening up the country's immigration laws. It raised the possibility that South Africa could withdraw from United Nations conventions on refugees to deter quote "economic migrants disguising as asylum seekers".A bill based on the report is expected to be introduced in parliament should the ANC remain in power.
Kremlin-owned energy kingpin Gazprom, once Russia's most profitable company, could face a long period of poor performance as it struggles to fill the gap of lost European gas sales with its domestic market and Chinese exports. The company recently announced an annual net loss of $7 billion, its first since 1999, following a steep decline in trade with Europe. Gazprom's troubles reflect the deep impact the European sanctions have had on Russia's gas industry, as well as the limitations of Moscow's growing partnership with China.
He wants the government to “get out the way” and let companies do their thing for the U.S. economy.
The Canadian dollar steadied against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors turned attention to a key U.S. inflation report this week, with the currency unable to sustain the gains it made following recent domestic jobs data. On Friday, the currency touched its strongest intraday level in one week at 1.3632, clawing back some of this year's decline, after data showed Canada's economy adding 90,400 jobs in April, five times the number that was forecast. "Last Friday's employment data for Canada was not enough to turn the trend," said Howard Du, an FX Strategist at BofA Securities, adding that slower wage growth supports prospects for a Bank of Canada interest rate cut.
(Bloomberg) -- Romania is on the cusp of lowering borrowing costs for the first time in three years, but concerns over the European Union’s highest inflation rate may mean investors will have to wait a little longer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindGameStop Shares Soar as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Revitalizes Retail FrenzyTesla Rehires Some Supercharger Workers Weeks After Musk’s CutsChina to Start $138 Billion Bond Sale on Friday to Boost EconomyMacron P