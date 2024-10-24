Burn ban in effect in Adams County township

CBC

Premier Doug Ford has told the LCBO to find an Ontario-based supplier for its soon-to-be-reintroduced paper bags, only weeks after the Crown corporation confirmed a nearly $11-million contract with a Quebec producer."Our government has made it a priority to champion Ontario-made products and support Ontario businesses, especially in public procurement," Ford said in a Tuesday letter addressed to Carmine Nigro, chair of the LCBO board."While our immediate priority is to promptly get paper bags ba