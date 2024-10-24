Burn ban in effect in Adams County township
A burn ban is in effect until further notice in Oxford Township, Adams County.
Premier Doug Ford has told the LCBO to find an Ontario-based supplier for its soon-to-be-reintroduced paper bags, only weeks after the Crown corporation confirmed a nearly $11-million contract with a Quebec producer."Our government has made it a priority to champion Ontario-made products and support Ontario businesses, especially in public procurement," Ford said in a Tuesday letter addressed to Carmine Nigro, chair of the LCBO board."While our immediate priority is to promptly get paper bags ba
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his leadership of the Liberal party is not in danger, even as members of his caucus prepare to confront him Wednesday in the hopes of convincing him to step down.
EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
What A cohort of former Republican advisors, law enforcement officials, and legislators signed a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland urging for an investigation into billionaire Elon Musk's million-dollar payments to swing state voters in Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reports. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by WaPo, was sent from the desk of […]
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A panel of judges at the International Criminal Court reported Mongolia to the court's oversight organization on Thursday for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited the Asian nation last month.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has no intention of stepping down as the leader of the Liberal party by next week.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judicial panel is recommending that Montana’s Republican attorney general be suspended from practicing law for 90 days for openly defying court orders and repeatedly attacking the integrity of justices in his defense of a law permitting the state’s Republican governor to directly fill judicial vacancies.
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Political tension in Bangladesh grew Wednesday after a leading student group called for the country’s figurehead president to resign over his comments that appeared to call into question former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation in August.
OTTAWA — Abousfian Abdelrazik told a court Wednesday about the roller-coaster of emotions he experienced during the tense days of early 2009 when he awaited the green light to return to Canada from Sudan.
WASHINGTON — President John F. Kennedy stood before Canadian lawmakers elucidating the important relationship between the two countries: "Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners."
Some Republican senators want former President Trump to play an influential role in electing the next Senate Republican leader, hoping for a dramatic change in leadership style after Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) record-setting 18-year run. Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) appears to be the front-runner to succeed McConnell, although Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a…
YORK, Pa. (AP) — In the intense race for House control, candidates in the most competitive districts have mostly followed a similar playbook, boosting their moderate credentials while playing to a middle ground of voters. Then there’s the arch-conservative Rep. Scott Perry.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The catastrophic flooding and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina likely caused at least a record $53 billion in damages and recovery needs, Gov. Roy Cooper's administration said Wednesday.
Demands for reparation would cause “endless” rows with Britain, Sir Keir Starmer has warned Commonwealth leaders ahead of a summit showdown.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has received the necessary security clearance to review classified national security files, his party has told Radio-Canada.That makes Conservative Pierre Poilievre the only party leader in the House of Commons who doesn't have the proper clearance to review top-secret documents, including intelligence the prime minister said he's seen indicating Conservative parliamentarians are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference.Blanchet began the pro
The prime minister has insisted the UK will not pay compensation - or apologise - for its historic role in the slave trade.
As former President Donald Trump turns to the final days of his campaign for a second term in the White House, some of his ex-aides are trying to get into another building in Washington: the Supreme Court.
Senate and House Republicans are setting the table for what they hope — and increasingly expect — will be unified GOP control of the White House and Congress after the election. Republican leaders in both chambers are mapping out an agenda for Donald Trump’s first 100 days back in office, and they expect to move…
Huawei may be trying to subvert US sanctions by using unauthorized chips in one of its higher-end products.
TORONTO — Ontario needs more money to properly deliver the national $10-a-day child-care program now and beyond the life of the current agreement, the province's education minister has told the federal minister in a new letter.