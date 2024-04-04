Burn ban in force as fire crews ramped up

Oliver Paipoonge's ban on daytime outdoor burning remained in place right up until a provincial ban on the activity took effect on April 1, the official start of wildfire season across the province. The municipal ban went into effect about two weeks ago as unusually dry ground conditions sparked concerns about pre-season fires in the rural municipality. It stayed in place last week even as many parts of the Thunder Bay district received large amounts of snow or rain. Before fire season starts, municipalities can impose their own partial burn bans as they see fit. Once fire season kicks in on April 1 "there is no daytime burning allowed," Oliver Paipoonge fire Chief Sean Horan noted on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the province said it was creating "more than 100 permanent positions to meet the demands of escalated and increasingly complex fire seasons." Last year's season was among the worst on record in Ontario. According to a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry news release, the year-round positions will support career path opportunities for fire rangers and other staff." So far this season, the ministry has hired 600 "fire-crew staff." "This is within our range for recruitment, which is still ongoing until April 15," a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday. "In addition, up to 320 additional firefighting personnel may be available from private contractors," she added. Last month, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) called incentive bonuses of up to $5,000 for front-line firefighters "a drop in the bucket." Provincial fire rangers, who often work in grim, smoke-filed conditions, have long contended they are under-paid. In the last few years, there have been reports by OPSEU members about the province struggling to attract fire rangers and keeping them long enough so that they can gain enough experience to become crew leaders. The starting wage for an Ontario fire ranger is about $25 per hour. One veteran provincial firefighter, who asked that their name not be used, said pay raises are hard to come by.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, The Chronicle-Journal