Burns and bison and bears, oh my! Yellowstone warns about hazards after woman falls into thermal pool

The Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Diane Renkin / National Park Service / AP)

A New Hampshire woman suffered third-degree burns at Yellowstone National Park this week after accidentally breaking the crust of a thermal pool and plunging her leg into the scalding hot water, according to the National Park Service.

It's the first known injury caused this year by Yellowstone's hot springs, which have claimed at least 22 lives since 1890, park officials have said.

But these pools of scalding water are not the only dangers lurking in the park — bears have killed at least eight park visitors and more than 100 people have perished in Yellowstone’s lakes and rivers, according to park data.

Park officials said the thermal pool incident serves as a reminder for visitors to brush up on the 10 rules of what it calls the Yellowstone Pledge to protect themselves from the thermal pools, bears, bison and other potential hazards in the park.

The 60-year-old woman was injured Monday while walking off trail near Mallard Lake Trailhead and the iconic Old Faithful geyser, park officials said. In doing so, she was breaking the second rule of the pledge: "Follow the beaten path."

"In thermal areas, boardwalks take you to amazing places, protect the park, and keep you safe," the pledge says. "People have been severely burned and killed after leaving the boardwalk or reaching into hot water."

Though the ground around hydrothermal areas may appear solid, it is often fragile with scalding water lurking just below the surface. The woman broke through the crust and suffered second- and third-degree burns to her lower leg, park officials said.

She was evaluated at a park medical clinic and transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment, park officials said. The woman was visiting the park from Windsor, N.H., along with her husband and dog, neither of whom was injured.

Park officials also reminded visitors that pets are prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry and in thermal areas.

These rules are intended to protect pets from predators such as bears or coyotes and from thermal burns. They are also designed to protect park wildlife from diseases carried by domestic animals.

Visitors should also be aware that toxic gases can grow to dangerous levels in thermal areas, and park officials suggest visitors leave the area immediately if they begin to feel sick.

In addition to the lethal pools, bison, bears and elk have all killed park visitors, according to the pledge. In March 2022, a Montana hiker died after being attacked by a grizzly bear just north of Yellowstone, authorities said. On June 1, a bison gored an 83-year-old woman from Greenville, S.C., lifting her about a foot off the ground near Yellowstone Lake, park officials said.

Visitors are warned to stay 100 yards from bears and wolves, stay 25 yards from all other animals and to never feed any wildlife.

One of the most important bear safety tips is to always hike in groups.

Since 1970, 91% of the people injured by bears in Yellowstone were hiking alone or with one person, according to park data. Just 9% of the people injured by bears were in groups of three or more.

All park visitors are advised to carry bear spray and stash trash in the park's bear-resistant cans.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.