Burro Racing Is All About Hauling Ass — Literally

From Best Products

Coloradans know all about burro racing - it’s the only sport indigenous to the state, after all! But you might be thinking, what the hell is it?! Well, imagine running 15 or 29 miles … with a donkey as a running partner.

The race has been around since 1948, and it still incorporates inspiration from back then. Each of the burros (aka donkeys) has to carry a pack saddle with a pickax, shovel, and gold pan (items they used in the old mining days). The whole pack has to weigh at least 33 pounds. Then the racer and burro are either entered in the 15- or 29-mile race, and elevations can get up to 13,000 feet!

The 70th Annual Burro Days will take place July 27 to July 29 in Fairplay, Colorado. Over 10,000 participants come out over the weekend for all the events, including llama races, gold panning, a parade, arts and crafts, food vendors, live music, and more!

Last year’s 15-mile winner, John Vincent, and his donkey, Crazy Horse, crossed the finish line after two hours, six minutes, and 42 seconds. Now that’s what we call hauling ass!

Follow Best Products on Facebook and Instagram!

You Might Also Like