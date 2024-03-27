Bursary available for Peterborough students experiencing long-term effects of concussion

Peterborough students managing the aftermath of a concussion and registered to pursue a post-secondary education can apply for a bursary.

In honour of the late Steve Montador, the Helping Others Participate Equally (HOPE) bursary was established to support students transitioning from high school to college or university who are suffering the long-term effects of a sports-related concussion and require a reduced academic course load as result of injury.

Montador — a former Peterborough Pete, NHL defenseman, and a HOPE board member and supporter — suffered concussions playing hockey, which ultimately ended his career. Prior to his death in February 2015 at age 35, Montador was very vocal about his struggles and his depression, and he made a commitment to be an advocate for others.

An autopsy found he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries including concussions and repeated blows to the head.

Students at a Peterborough city or county-based high school and registered in a first-year program at college or university can apply for the bursary. Applications are now open.

Vince Bierworth, executive director of GPHSF, Your Family Health Team Foundation, said the bursary initiative is significant for a few reasons.

"This bursary is important because it provides support to students transitioning from high school to post secondary who are experiencing the long-term effects of concussion," Bierworth said.

"It helps draw awareness to the fact that there are student athletes out there who are having this experience. It's also important to everyone involved in HOPE to honour and pay tribute to (Montador), who was not only a member of HOPE, but a friend and advocate."

The first recipient of the bursary was in 2018.

"Our hope for this year, as it is each year, is to be able to support as many students as we can who are pursuing post-secondary education but require a reduced workload due to sports related-concussion," Bierworth explained.

Story continues

"The best part of this bursary is seeing the students, who are on their road to recovery, having some of the financial burden of post secondary lifted off their shoulders so that they are more able to focus on their recovery."

Applications close on May 1 at midnight. All applicants will be reviewed by a committee consisting of HOPE, Team 55, GPHSF, Your Family Health Team Foundation, and the Canadian Mental Health Association. Applicants will be notified of their status by May 20.

To be considered for the bursary, a person needs to be:

- A student at a Peterborough city or county high school and registered in a first-year program at college or university - Suffering from post-concussion syndrome sustained from a sports-related injury - Be in satisfactory academic standing - Have financial need.

Students who meet the above requirements and would like to apply for the bursary can download the registration form at gphsf.ca/stevemontador/.

After Montador’s unexpected death, his friends and fellow board members of HOPE established the bursary initiative.

Montador’s story is the subject of the 2017 book by Ken Dryden titled Game Change: The Life and Death of Steve Montador, and the Future of Hockey.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW