Burst pipe collapses road and disrupts supplies

Residents have been left with little or no water after a pipe burst when part of a road collapsed.

Properties on Kidmore Road in Reading have been affected.

Emergency Services and specialist teams are working on the site and it's expected to take up to a couple of days for the issue to be resolved.

Thames Water said: "We have dug down to expose the broken pipe, this was caused by natural ground movement which has caused our pipe to burst.

"We have delivered pallets of bottled water to the road to support those without supply to their taps."

