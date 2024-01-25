Burst pipe damages daycare

A water main break on one of the coldest days of the year has caused major damage to the Early Childhood Development Centre.

“There was a burst water pipe inside the building over the weekend because of the extreme temperatures that we were experiencing,” says Jenn Stone, Intergovernmental Relations and Communications for the Town of Drayton Valley.

Most of the building flooded, says Bernice Taylor, the programs manager for the ECDC, who discovered the damage when she went into work on the morning of January 15.

“Every room had water with the exception of one office and the boot room,” she says in an email interview.

Stone says the Town has a restoration team on-site who will be working in shifts 24/7. However, even with that dedicated time, it will still take four weeks for the repairs to be finished.

In order to secure a space to continue operations while the repairs are being made, Stone says the ECDC had to work with their licensing operator. The location where they would move the kids temporarily had to have the same standards as that of the ECDC in order for it to work.

“It has been quite a stressful situation for our staff,” says Stone. “We recognize the importance that we continue with our childcare operations and it’s critical for our families who rely on this so they can go to work.”

Taylor says they decided to move the children to the Clean Energy Technology Centre for the time being. She says they have the space for the kids, a kitchen, and a fenced outdoor area for the kids to use.

“There is an amazing commercial kitchen at the CETC so we will continue on with our nutrition program,” says Taylor.

Stone says the children would start at the CETC on January 22, which meant they only had a week of limbo while Taylor and the Town hastily made arrangements.

“We tried to put this together quickly, so our staff have been really hustling to get this done. They’ve done a phenomenal job,” says Stone.

Taylor is also proud of the efforts from the staff at the centre. “The ECDC staff were incredible. It is honestly a miracle at what they have accomplished in this short week! From cleaning up water to packing, moving and setting up a new site,” she says.

Stone says there will be a memo going out to the community to make them aware of the increased traffic that will be seen at the south end of 50 St. The traffic will be most notable during drop off and pick up times during the day.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press