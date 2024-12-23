Burt, Giant Reptile Star of ‘Crocodile Dundee,’ Dies at 90

Burt, the huge crocodile who starred in the 1986 comedy movie Crocodile Dundee, has died.

The passing of the scene-stealing predator was announced in an Instagram post Sunday from Crocosaurus Cove—the reptile park in Darwin, Australia, where Burt had lived since 2008.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee,” the cove wrote, adding that Burt “passed away peacefully over the weekend” and was “estimated to be over 90 years old.”

Burt was almost 17 feet in length and weighed over 1,500 pounds, according to the reptile park’s website . The post announcing his death said he’d been captured in the 1980s in Australia’s Reynolds River. As well as starring alongside Paul Hogan in Crocodile Dundee, Burt was also used as the model for the CGI killer croc in the 2007 film Rogue.

“Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures,” the cove’s tribute post read. “While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years.”