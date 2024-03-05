Bus Crashes Into Building on London's Busiest Shopping Street

A bus crashed straight through the front of a building on London’s New Oxford Street on Tuesday, March 5, footage showed.

ITV London reported, citing the London Fire Brigade, that one man was injured and treated by paramedics. No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident remained unclear.

Footage filmed by X user @rryan01 showed the bus crashed into the building with emergency services on scene. Closeup images showed the bus damaged a facade between a bar and a cafe. The building had recently been used as a temporary gallery space. Credit: @rryan01 via Storyful