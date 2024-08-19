Bus Crashes Into West End Home Of ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ – Report

A city bus crashed into London’s Palace Theatre, home to the West End production of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, this afternoon, according to a report posted on the UK’s Metro news site.

No injuries have been reported, but police sealed off the crash site on Shaftesbury Avenue, near Leicester Square, as a possible crime scene and continued to investigate into the afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local London time.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told Metro that, upon arriving at the scene, “Officers found a bus had mounted the curb and collided with a structure. No one was injured in this incident. A crime scene remains in place and enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Photos of the crash site show damage to the side of the famed theater with what looks to be a partially collapsed side marquee. See photos below.

The two-part West End play runs on a Wednesday to Sunday schedule; last-minute tickets for this Wednesday were still showing as available on the production’s website.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is written by Jack Thorne from an original story by Thorne, JK Rowling and John Tiffany. The play has been running in London since 2016 and at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre since 2018.

Heard about a bus crashing into the Palace Theatre literally as I was walking past it. Looks like it's hit the back corner of the theatre.

