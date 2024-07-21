The bus driven by volunteers that became a lifeline

The Heather Hopper service has been operating since 2005 [BBC/Nathan Turvey]

For elderly residents living in remote areas, the Heather Hopper bus has become a "lifeline" that keeps them connected to others.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the service's first journey around the villages of the North York Moors, where it provides vital community transport.

It is used by people who due to age, ill health, disability or financial barriers are not able to drive, and takes them on trips to markets, pubs, cafes and local attractions.

The BBC met passengers and the volunteer drivers who keep the Heather Hopper on the road despite a lack of public funding.

Dick Brew is one of the volunteer drivers [BBC/Nathan Turvey]

The board of trustees are all volunteers, and the charity relies on its own income, donations and membership to maintain the bus. It receives no statutory funding.

Dick Brew, who drives the Heather Hopper to destinations such as Northallerton and Stokesley, told BBC Radio York: "It really is a good community facility.

"Obviously, funding is always an issue and the board of trustees are always looking for funding.

"I'm retired now, so I've got time on my hands. I enjoy driving. I enjoy the passengers' company.

"They tend to be the seniors of the community and they've got lots of tales to tell," he added.

'It means everything'

Annie Gaines and Sue Alderson say the bus is a lifeline [BBC/Nathan Turvey]

Passengers Annie Gaines and Sue Alderson said the Heather Hopper was vital in the Upper Esk Valley, where there are few public bus routes.

Ms Alderson added: "It means everything to me. To get out and meet up with friends - I couldn't do without it."

"There's a shopping bus that goes on a Thursday, but apart from that there are no other (public) buses."

Pam Reeves says they all have a 'good laugh' on the bus [BBC/Nathan Turvey]

Another passenger, Pam Reeves, said: "It does get us out and we have a good chat and a good laugh - and laughter is the best thing in life.

"Without it, we'd just sitting in one room watching that square box, you'd go mad."

William Coverdale uses the bus whenever he can. He said it helps bring people together, especially those who live alone.

He joked: "You get to know everybody eventually, but we're all country people and we all take about 40 years to get used to each other - and that's the way it goes."

In March, North Yorkshire Council agreed to fund extra buses on 20 routes as part of a year-long trial.

The subsidy came from a £3.5m grant that was reallocated from the northern leg of the HS2 rail project after it was scrapped.

However, bus users were warned that the funding would not be renewed if services were "empty" and that the government would not continue to subsidise unsustainable routes.

Aboard the Heather Hopper, its operators, the charity Esk Moors Active, said they still need more volunteers to run their regular schedule of days out.

"However much time you have available to give, you will be making an incredible difference to a group of wonderful individuals from the Esk Valley."

