Bus driver accused of kidnapping young children appears in court
A bus driver accused of kidnapping three children who attend a Newton day care and are semi-nonverbal or struggle with communication appeared in court Friday.
A bus driver accused of kidnapping three children who attend a Newton day care and are semi-nonverbal or struggle with communication appeared in court Friday.
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
The rector of St. Patrick Basilica is heading to tax court after the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) refused to accept thousands of dollars worth of receipts for donations he made to his own church.Father Stephen Amesse said he donates a significant share of his salary to the basilica on Kent Street every year."I give a considerably amount of money," he said. "I believe, as a pastor, I have to give example."He said CRA had never rejected his claims for tax credits for charitable donations before — u
Nearly 50 years after the cold case murder of a 19-year-old who went missing from her Illinois village, authorities have identified her killer through new DNA evidence.
SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings this week east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor's house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said in a court document made public Thursday.
The allegation came in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' February complaint
Melonie White's death 30 years ago baffled investigators until 2021 when they began working with a local volunteer group that helps crack cold cases
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men serving life in prison for murder after chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 are returning to court Thursday to ask a judge for a new trial.
Authorities found the body while searching for a missing 95-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors recommended Thursday Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 killings of their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills home, providing the brothers with a chance at freedom after 34 years behind bars.
A Mississippi Coast mother reported the abuse of her 3-year-old special needs child after she received a videotape of the alleged crimes.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Some 50 suspected gang members have died this week after attacking a coastal town in Haiti, including at least a dozen who drowned after their boat capsized, a government official said Thursday.
WINNIPEG — A woman told court Thursday that years of counselling and medications have failed to keep away nightmares about the gruesome killings of her daughter and two young grandchildren.
World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon and his wife, Linda, are accused of knowingly allowing the grooming, exploitation and sexual abuse of young boys throughout the 1980s and ’90s, according to a new lawsuit filed on behalf of five alleged victims. According to the suit, the former CEO of WWE and his wife were aware that the organization’s prominent ringside announcer, Mel ...
Family and friends of Brittany Moeser, 36, have accepted the reality that she may not be found alive, if she’s found at all.
Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were killed in January this year in Bristol.
HALIFAX — A Sikh organization says the body of a 19-year-old employee was found in a Walmart bakery oven on Saturday by her mother — a co-worker at the Halifax store.
John Panaligan, 57, was arrested Monday in Tepic, Mexico, ending a nearly eight-year manhunt after attorney Victor Jigar Patel was strangled in his office.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The presiding judge of an International Criminal Court panel considering a request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and senior Hamas leaders has been replaced on medical grounds.
Royal Christmas customs beloved of generations of sovereigns are facing the chop due to King Charles’ health crisis. Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, will put a heavy stamp on the royal Christmas this year, the Daily Beast has been told. William and Kate are expected to host a “rival Christmas party” at their home on the Sandringham estate, Anmer Hall, with Kate’s family including her parents, Mike and Carole, in attendance. It will be notable for its studied informality.