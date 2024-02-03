Bus driver dies after attack at station in northern Scotland

Police said the driver died at a nearby hospital on Friday night. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A bus driver has died after being attacked at a station in Elgin, in northern Scotland. The man, 58, died at a nearby hospital on Friday night.

Police Scotland said a 15-year-old boy had been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.40pm on Friday 2 February, police were called to the St Giles Road area of Elgin following a report of the assault of a 58-year-old man.

“Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Dr Gray’s hospital in Elgin where he later died.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”

The bus driver worked for Stagecoach North. A spokesperson for the company said: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare.

“We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”

The company said on social media that there was major disruption to its services as a result of the police presence at Elgin bus station, which remained closed, and it advised passengers to use other transport.

The MSP for Moray, Richard Lochhead, who is also the Scottish government’s minister for small business, said he had spoken to local police and Stagecoach.

He said: “My thoughts are with the bus driver’s loved ones and friends, and it goes without saying that the local community is shocked by this tragic and horrific incident.

“This will also be an incredibly difficult time for everyone at the local Stagecoach depot. Everyone working on our local buses provides an essential service and should be able to return home safe and well from their shift.

“I’ve been in touch with the police and the bus company. In the meantime, my thoughts are very much with everyone affected.”

Jérémie Fernandes, a councillor for Elgin City North, posted on X: “I am deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic incident that occurred at Elgin bus station.

“My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim during this unimaginably difficult time.”