Bus driver goes Nats as Washington win the World Series

VIDEO SHOWS: BUS DRIVER CELEBRATING WITH MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC IN WASHINGTON DC AFTER WASHINGTON NATIONALS BEAT HOUSTON ASTROS TO WIN THE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 31, 2019)

AN UNIDENTIFIED BUS DRIVER COMING OFF HIS BUS AND CELEBRATING WITH MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AFTER HIS BASEBALL TEAM - THE WASHINGTON NATIONALS - WON THE WORLD SERIES

STORY: A bus driver was delirious on Wednesday (October 30) evening after hearing that the Washington Nationals had won their maiden Major League Baseball World Series title.

After the Nationals won 6-2 away to Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game Seven the bus driver jumped off his bus celebrating, dancing and hugging random members of the public.

For the Nationals, who began playing in the U.S. capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches to a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record.

