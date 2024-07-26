Bus rider shot with pellet gun, according to witness and paramedics

Ottawa police responded to reports of a person being assaulted on an OC Transpo bus on July 25, 2024, during an incident in which an 'imitation firearm' was presented. (CBC - image credit)

A woman was shot in the leg with a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, according to first responders and an eyewitness.

An injured woman in her 30s appeared to have been shot in the knee with a pellet gun, paramedics told CBC at the scene on Queen Street near Parliament station shortly after 6 p.m.

The victim was able to walk but was taken to hospital for further care, they said.

Ottawa police said they responded to a report of a person being assaulted on an OC Transpo bus during an incident in which an "imitation firearm" was presented.

Witness recalls a dispute

Eyewitness Brianna Lynn told CBC that the incident started when the victim complained to the driver about the behaviour of other passengers as the bus travelled along Elgin Street.

"Three young people got on the bus … They caused a big scene, they had a speaker, they were playing music really loud," Lynn said.

"The lady went up to the driver and asked if they could come off the bus. The driver kicked [two of] them off at the next stop. After a whole argument the third person stayed on the bus."

The man demanded the victim delete video of the incident, which she declined to do, Lynn said.

"He kept getting closer, she pushed him away, he lunged at her," Lynn said. "Out of his backpack he pulled a gun and shot her in the leg."

The attack left the victim with blood running down her leg and stunned the other passengers, Lynn said.

"Everyone was in shock, nobody expected this to happen. It escalated really quickly."

Police have not announced any charges.