Busch Street fire in Palm City
Martin County Fire Rescue said they have contained a brush fire that broke out in Palm City Thursday afternoon and caused major traffic delays.
Martin County Fire Rescue said they have contained a brush fire that broke out in Palm City Thursday afternoon and caused major traffic delays.
Liz Harrington’s response to the former president’s hush money trial verdict raised eyebrows all around.
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
This may be the first of several opportunities to see the auroras over the next few weeks.
The northern lights could return to the sky over parts of Canada as a sunspot that contributed to a recent stunning aurora display rotates back Earth-side. A sunspot that earlier this month unleashed a series of solar flares and the largest in nearly two decades has turned back toward Earth and let loose another powerful, but less intense, flare this week. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which rates geomagnetic storms on a five-point scale, is forecasting a moderate G2
Kate Dooley, who lived in Yellowknife, died in December 2019. (Submitted by Kimberley Smale. )A woman who lived in Yellowknife has been identified as a U.S. fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash in Scottsdale, Ariz, police say. Gloria Schulze, who lived in Yellowknife under the name Kate Dooley, was charged in 1994 after hitting a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Angela Maher, who was on her way to pick up a friend while visiting the city.Police said the investigation revea
Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants
Warning: This story contains distressing details. It's been a quarter of a century since someone killed 26-year-old Nadine Gurczenski of Toronto, and now the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says it knows who did it.Staff Sgt. Andrew Knevel, who is in charge of the NRPS homicide unit, told CBC Hamilton that police used genetic genealogy to identify the killer as Joseph Archie (Raymond) Brousseau of New Liskeard in northern Ontario.Brosseau was 34 and working as a truck driver when he kille
A Trenton, Ont., family plans to pursue a civil lawsuit over the death of their 16-year-old son after he was allegedly left unattended in a private room at a local high school earlier this month.Landyn Ferris was a Grade 10 student at Trenton High School who had Dravet syndrome, a rare type of genetic epilepsy that can cause seizures. On May 14, he'd been sleeping alone inside a sensory room at the school when he was found unresponsive. It's unclear how long he had been left unattended.In a stat
Jamie Ray Mills, a man who was on death row for nearly two decades, was executed Thursday after all his final appeals were denied.
WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b
A Calgary man accused of murdering his 25-year-old wife is in hospital, where he is expected to remain for several months, a judge heard Thursday.Manpreet Kaur, 25, was killed in her northeast home on April 21.Her husband, Maninderpreet Singh, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.On the morning of April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.Despite first responders' efforts to save her, Kaur died in her home. Sing
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given the warden of B.C.'s Mission Institution, 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, three weeks to justify the transfer of a so-called "high-profile" killer from medium to maximum security after he was accused of being a major player in the prison's drug subculture.Jeffrey Leinen was subject to an emergency involuntary transfer to Kent Institution, about 35 kilometres away, last November when prison informants fingered him as a drug dealer and a search of his cell tur
By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former president. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early
The woman, identified as Andreé Goldberg, issued a public apology and also privately made amends with the couple
Lamara Bell and John Yuill had been camping with friends when their car veered off the side of the road and into an embankment
Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had
Residents in a flood-plagued north end Toronto neighbourhood say they've been waiting more than a decade for the city to make good on a plan to fix the problem.More than 150 homes in Winston Park, near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue, are hit by serious flooding every five years or so, residents told CBC Toronto. And they're worried the severe storms that are to blame will soon become more frequent due to climate change.One of those residents is Fadi Elyoussef, who's lived on Whitley Avenue wi
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.