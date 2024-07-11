Bushey 'triple murder' LIVE: Tributes paid to 'loveliest family' targeted by crossbow killer as suspect Kyle Clifford remains in hospital

Police were on Thursday waiting to speak to triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford after he was found in Enfield and taken to hospital.

Armed police and paramedics swooped on a cemetery in Enfield in the search for a 26-year-old suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a BBC sports commentator.

Carol Hunt, 61, who was married to BBC 5 Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters - Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28 - were found dead at their home in Hertfordshire on Tuesday evening.

Police named Kyle Clifford, 26, from Enfield, as wanted in connection with the three deaths.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins said: “Following extensive inquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.”

The BBC described the deaths of Mr Hunt’s wife and two daughters as “utterly devastating” in a note to 5 Live staff.

Messages of condolence were posted on social media by figures from the racing world.

ITV racing commentator Matt Chapman wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “No words needed for what has happened to @HuntyCaller and family today.

“Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal - racing loves you.”

Neighbour Su Kehinde, 60, who laid flowers at a makeshift tribute in the area on Wednesday, said: “They were the loveliest, gentlest family.

“They were the meekest human beings. They did not deserve this. They were beautiful souls.”

Tributes have been pouring in this morning to the three women killed in Tuesday night’s attack.

The victims were Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC Radio 5 racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, 25-year-old Louise Hunt and 28-year-old Hannah Hunt.

Local people rocked by the tragedy have been laying floral tributes near their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

One neighbour laying flowers described the family as "beautiful souls".

Floral tributes near to the scene in Ashlyn Close (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

"They were the loveliest, gentlest family,” said Su Kehinde, 60.

"They were the meekest human beings. They did not deserve this. They were beautiful souls."

Her daughter April, 32, said that Hannah "always had a smile" and was "hard-working, a hard grafter and really gentle".

Suspect remains in hospital

Suspect Kyle Clifford remains in hospital this morning.

Following a major manhunt, he was found with injuries in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, yesterday afternoon.

Footage from Sky News appeared to show Clifford being stretchered out of the cemetery by paramedics.He was taken to a major trauma centre for treatment.

Live coverage resumes

The Standard is now resuming its live coverage.

We will bringing you updates throughout the day, on the latest developments in this harrowing case.

BBC presenter sends 'love and thoughts' to colleague John Hunt

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Mark Chapman has sent his "love and thoughts" to fellow commentator and friend John Hunt after a "heartbreaking day".

Speaking through tears at the start of the Euro 2024 pre-match show on 5 Live, Mr Chapman said: "This has been a heartbreaking day.

"John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live sport team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries.

"On behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live sport, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family."

Friend of victim 'in shock' after crossbow killing

A friend of Louise Hunt has said he is "in denial" about her murder and feels "angry, sad and in shock".

He told BBC News: "I couldn't believe what had happened at first.

"I'd heard the news from my sister early in the morning before I'd figured out who the victims were and, once I found out, it's been a massive shock, (I've) been in denial.

"I haven't processed it yet and I feel also angry towards the murder and I can't even begin to imagine what the father's going through - so, mixture of emotions - angry, sad and in shock."

Pictured: Tributes at the scene in Bushey

(Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

(Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Hertfordshire Police give further details on finding of suspect

Hertfordshire Police has confirmed that triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was found in the Enfield area of north London by officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place.

“The premature naming of potential victims has caused great upset to the family when they should’ve been given the space to come to terms with their sudden loss.”

She added: “Following extensive inquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.

“We have had an overwhelming number of calls and would like to express our gratitude to the members of the public who have contacted us.

“We would still appeal for anyone with information or footage to please contact police directly and refrain from commenting on social media as this could affect the progress of the case.”

A portal has been set up where people can submit information, photos or video footage which they feel could assist police with their investigation.

Murder suspect Kyle Clifford found by police

Triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford has been found in the Enfield area of north London and is receiving treatment for injuries, Hertfordshire Police said.

Watch: Eyewitness video captures police arriving at scene of triple murder

An eyewitness video captured the moment that police arrived at the scene of a triple murder in Bushey.

Local pays tribute to 'very nice' family

Glyn Nicholas, 77, retired, who has lived on the same road as the victims for 50 years said: "They were a private family, all very nice, a private family. They all did their own things. Louise started a business a couple of years ago, and it was a thriving business - we all took our dogs there to be groomed.

"They used to have a dog themselves and they used to be out and about walking their dog. I'd just say hello, never stopped and talked.

"A very close-knit family and they used to love the street. With his job they probably could have found a more salubrious house but they'd had a lot of work done on their house over the years. They had a groomer's hut built for the dogs in the garden. I believe they had another daughter who lives away.”

Emergency services 'rush to Enfield cemetery'

Emergency services have rushed to Cook’s Hole Road in Enfield in the last half an hour where there is a cemetery, according to Sky News.

Fire officers, armed officers, paramedics and London Air Ambulance are all reportedly at the scene.

'Around a dozen' police officers searched nearby house, says local

A Rendlesham Road resident said around a dozen police officers searched a nearby house on Wednesday morning.

He said: "It was quite the shock seeing all the guns and dogs, the road went from quiet to manic out of nowhere.

"They were shouting 'armed police' and pointing their guns so it was clearly quite a serious matter.

"I don't really know who lives there, I've never seen the guy the police are after."

Suspect 'served for very short period' in Armed Forces

A Whitehall source said that Clifford had served in the Armed Forces but left in 2022 "after a very short period of service".

Pictured: Tributes left at scene in Bushey

Floral tributes have been left near to the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, where the wife and two daughters of a BBC sports commentator have been killed in a crossbow attack at their home.

(James Manning/PA Wire)

Home Secretary 'considering tougher crossbow laws' after deaths

The Home Secretary is urgently considering the findings of a Home Office review to see if tougher crossbow laws need to be introduced in the wake of the deaths of the wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt.

A department spokeswoman said: "This is an appalling incident and the Home Secretary is being kept updated by the police.

"We keep legislation under constant review and a call for evidence was launched earlier this year to look at whether further controls on crossbows should be introduced.

"The Home Secretary will swiftly consider the findings to see if laws need to be tightened further."

Primary school children kept indoors as police search for suspect

Children at a primary school in Enfield were kept indoors amid the search for Kyle Clifford.

Jade-Simone Bacon, headteacher of St Michael's CofE Primary School in Brigadier Hill said pupils have not been allowed to go outside.

But parents will be able to pick up their children at "the normal time" at the end of the school day, Mrs Bacon confirmed.

"We've locked both buildings and just kept the children inside. So we've not had them on the field or the playground. It's not a lockdown as in under the desks or hidden or anything, it's just a lighter lockdown,” she said.

"We have just kept them within the building as though it were like a wet playday so we don't cause the children any distress and we keep everything as calm as possible."

Mrs Bacon said the police carried out a "reassurance visit" to the primary school on Wednesday.

Pictured: Two daughters killed in 'crossbow' attack

The two daughters who were killed have been named locally as Louise and Hannah Hunt.

Louise Hunt (Facebook)

Hannah Hunt (Facebook)

Racing figures share condolences after killings

Messages of condolence were posted on social media by figures from the racing world.

ITV racing commentator Matt Chapman wrote in an entry on X, formerly Twitter: "No words needed for what has happened to HuntyCaller and family today.

"Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal - racing loves you."

The Amateur Jockeys Association of Great Britain and Beverley Racecourse were among others sending their sympathies.

The breaking story about John Hunt's family is pretty much the most shocking thing I can ever recall seeing on here. Absolutely appalling - thoughts very much with him and his family.

Neighbour pays tribute to 'nice' family

Neighbour Glyn Nicholas, 77, told the Standard: “I have been here 50 years, the family moved in about ten years ago.

“One of the daughters is a dog groomer. She crashed her car last week into a wooden pole, she had had a split with her boyfriend and was very upset.

“They are a nice family. The mum is a quaint, lovely lady. The dad is a journalist.”

Vehicle 'of interest' located in hunt for Kyle Clifford

Hertfordshire Police have confirmed they have found a vehicle in their hunt for triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford.

A force spokesperson said: “A vehicle of interest has been located and is being investigated. We cannot comment any further at this time.”

Pictured: Bushey murder victim who was killed along with two of her daughters

John Hunt and Carol Hunt (Facebook)

Carol Hunt - wife of BBC Racing commentator John Hunt - has been named as one of the victims of last night’s attack.

She was killed along with two of their daughters, the BBC has said.

BREAKING: Three women killed are wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator

The three women killed in the triple-murder have been named as family members of John Hunt, a BBC Racing radio commentator.

They are Carol Hunt, his wife, and two of their daughters, aged 25 and 28.

Residents 'traumatised', says councillor

Local county councillor Laurence Brass has described Bushey in Hertfordshire, where the triple-murder took place, as “a typical leafy, British suburb”.

"We're very shocked; we're not used to this in this area - it's a typical leafy, British suburb," he told the BBC.

"The most dramatic thing that has ever happened here is a bit of illegal fly-tipping and suddenly we are told there are three murders.

"I think residents are a bit traumatised."

He told the corporation he was watching football at home when the major police response began last night, and said a helicopter landed in the garden outside his flat.

Photos show police and forensics officers at crime scene

Police and forensic officers at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire (James Manning/PA Wire)

Armed police search house in Enfield in hunt for Clifford

Armed police have searched a property in Rendlesham Road, Enfield, as the manhunt continues.

The house, close to Gordon Hill railway station, was swarmed by officers this morning, according to neighbours.

Two officers were stood outside the property at 1.30pm, after a cordon was removed.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “They kept going in and out of the property carrying guns, the whole road was taped off.

“It was over quite quickly but there’s been helicopters flying around the area all day.

“I don’t recognise the suspect at all. As far as I’m concerned he didn’t live in the house.”

Helicopters circling north London park near suspect's home

Two helicopters have reportedly been circling Hilly Fields Park near Enfield, near Kyle Clifford’s home.

Map shows where 'targeted' killings were carried out

(PA)

Oliver Dowden 'deeply concerned' by triple-murder

Oliver Dowden says he is “deeply concerned by the tragic reports of the murder of three women in Bushey yesterday evening”.

Mr Dowden, who was recently appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and is MP of nearby Hertsmere, said on X: “I was briefed early this morning by the Chief Constable of Hertfordshire Police.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims.”

I am deeply concerned by the tragic reports of the murder of 3 women in Bushey yesterday evening.



I was briefed early this morning by the Chief Constable of Hertfordshire Police.



1/2 — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 10, 2024

WATCH: Police statement on killings

Police urge Clifford to hand himself in as press update finishes

Finishing his update outside Hatfield Police Station, Chief Superintendent Simpson urged suspect Kyle Clifford to hand himself in.

“If members of the public see Kyle Clifford, they are urged not to approach him at any point and to dial 999 immediately,” he said.

“Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police via 999.”

He added: “Beyond the immediate search operation, a major crime inquiry has been launched and we also appeal to the public for any information in relation to the incident.

“This incident will be, of course, of concern to local residents.

“Additional local officers will be in the area today, so please do speak to them if you need to.”

He did not answer questions from the media.

Attack was carried out with crossbow but 'other weapons may have been used'

Speaking at the press conference, Chief Superintendent John Simpson said: “Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident.

“We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and also the Bushey area of Hertfordshire.

“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been an horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow.

“But other weapons may also have been used.”

Victims were 'targeted', police say in press conference

The victims killed in the attack were 25, 28, and 61, police have said in a press conference.

Officers believe this was a “targeted” attack with a crossbow, but “other weapons may have been used.”

In a message to Kyle Clifford, Chief Superintendent John Simpson urged him to make contact.

Police press conference to begin imminently

Hertfordshire Police are giving a live update in the next few minutes.

Stand by and we will bring you the latest updates from police on the tragic case.

Resident tells of hearing screams as 'traumatic' incident unfolded

A resident of Ashlyn Close said they heard screaming on Tuesday evening as the "absolutely traumatic" incident unfolded.

The 46-year-old, who did not wish to share their name, told the PA news agency: "It was between 6.30pm and 7pm last night and it literally just sounded like kids, somebody, screaming, and then it was more shrill and I was like, 'that's definitely a woman screaming', and within 15 minutes, it was absolute chaos.

"We had armed police running down, screaming 'stay in your house'.... they shut us off and basically put us into lockdown."

The resident said multiple ambulances, helicopters and "at least 16 police cars" arrived at the scene quickly, with armed police going from house to house to question locals, request doorbell camera footage and tell them to stay indoors.

The woman said she was upset to know a man sought in connection with the triple murder is still at large, adding: "It's really, really stressful now to think that that happened in such a close vicinity and none of us were aware and none of us could help.”

Press conference due amid manhunt

A press conference from Hertfordshire Police is expected in the next hour.

Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson is expected to lead the briefing at 12.30pm.

Killings are 'truly shocking', says Home Secretary

The killing of the three women in Bushey is “truly shocking”, new Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking.

“My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed and with the community.

“I am being kept fully updated. I urge people to support Herts Police with any information about this case.”

The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed & with the community.



I am being kept fully updated. I urge people to support @HertsPolice with any information about this case. — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 10, 2024

Forensics officers search for clues as manhunt continues

Officers can be seen at a forensics tent outside the property where three women were killed on Tuesday evening, reports John Dunne.

The victims are thought to be related, but police have so far not released details of their relationships to one another, nor the relationship suspect Kyle Clifford had to them.

(James Manning/PA Wire)

Childhood friend of suspect tells of shock at manhunt

A childhood friend of triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford has told of her shock at hearing of the police manhunt for him.

Speaking to Sky News, the woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I remember Kyle from when we were growing up as teenagers. He always seemed pretty normal to me ... we would be at the same parties together and hanging around in Enfield.

She said that when she read the news this morning she was “completely shocked.”

Neighbours tell of shock as police trawl for clues

A police helicopter can be seen overhead trawling across Bushey and the surrounding area as the manhunt gathers pace, reports John Dunne.

A neighbour who lives opposite the crime scene said: “They are nice people in the house, we see them unloading shopping and say hello but nothing much more. Now we live in a crime scene it’s surreal.”

Another local, a father-of-two also added: “It’s very distressing we are scared to go out.”

A man who lives close to the scene said the killings were "tragic".

Riaz, who is in his 50s and declined to give a second name, said: "At 6 o'clock, my wife called me while I was at work, saying 'there are so many police cars down the road which I've never seen before', and she was distressed.

“I came early evening and I saw the cars and realised something tragic had happened.

"It's a serene, quiet road, but there was over a dozen cars here. It's quite disturbing, but any tragedy like this has a bearing on how you feel.”

Suspect may have crossbow, police fear

Kyle Clifford, the north London man being hunted by police over the killings of three women in Bushey, may have a crossbow, police have said.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary police spokesperson told the Standard: “We believe that Kyle Clifford may be in possession of a crossbow.”

Officers had earlier said that he may be armed with a “weapon” and urged members of the public not to approach him.

Instead, they are being told to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

Clifford, from Enfield in north London, may be in the north London or Hertfordshire areas.

We're petrified suspect is on loose, says neighbour

Local councillor Laurence Brass told the Standard locals were “petrified”, reports John Dunne.

The retired judge said: “We are all petrified that he is still out there. This just did not happen in Bushey, it’s a very upper middle class leafy area.

“We just can’t fathom how these things can have taken place here.

“The air ambulance landed in a park near my garden, it’s been pandemonium and the police aren’t saying much.”

Police are seeking 26-year-old Kyle Clifford in connection with the alleged killings.

Two air ambulances sent to scene

Two air ambulances were sent to the scene on Tuesday evening to try and save the three women’s lives.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and London Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Sadly, despite the team's best efforts, three women were pronounced dead at the scene."

First picture from scene

The first picture from the scene shows a heavy emergency services presence at the quiet cul-de-sac where the killings took place.

Police are searching for Kyle Clifford, 26, from Enfield in north London in connection with the deaths.

Police were called to a property in Ashlyn Close just before 7pm. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the East of England Ambulance Service and on arrival, found three women with serious injuries (Supplied)

Victims were 'friendly family', says neighbour

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, has said she did not know the victims well but they were a friendly family.

"We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning," she said.

"It's really sad what's happened, very shocking."

Officers have said the three women who were killed on Tuesday evening are thought to be related, but have not given details on their ages or relationship to one another.

'We're deeply shocked and saddened', say local representatives

Local councillors for the area have said they are “deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragic news of the killing of three women in Bushey.

Louise Nicolas, Alan Matthews and Paul Richards said in a joint statement: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news that three women have lost their lives in a violent incident which took place in the heart of our local community.

"As North Bushey councillors, we extend our thoughts and condolences to their families and all those affected.

"We would encourage anyone who has information relevant to the inquiry to contact police."

Killings took place on residential street in commuter town

The killings took place in Bushey’s Ashlyn Close, police have said.

The street appears to be a quiet, residential road which is around a 20 minute walk from Bushey station.

The victims, three women, are thought to be related.

Officers have asked that anyone who was in the area of Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything to contact them.

Ashlyn Close (Google Maps)

Members of public warned not to approach Clifford

Members of the public have been warned not to approach Kyle Clifford, if seen.

Clifford, who is from Enfield, may be in the north London or Hertfordshire areas, police believe. They also say he may be armed with a weapon.

“If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away,” said Detective Superintendent Rob Hall.

“He may still be in possession of a weapon.”

Kyle Clifford, 26, who is wanted in connection with the murders of three women in Bushey (PA)

Urgent probe to understand circumstances of killings, says detective

An urgent investigation is underway alongside the manhunt for Kyle Clifford to understand the circumstances of the killings, the detective on the case has said.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, of Hertfordshire Police, said: “Our enquires will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.

“This incident will of course be of concern to local residents.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”