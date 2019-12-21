Bushfire Smoke Stops Play at Cricket Match in Canberra

Play was halted at a Canberra cricket match on the evening of Saturday, December 21, as smoke from nearby bushfires in New South Wales wafted over the ground, reducing visibility and air quality.

After 4.2 overs in the second innings at Manuka Oval, the two umpires made the decision to suspend the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers. Speaking to Fox Sports, umpire Sam Nogajski said visibility and air quality were the “major concerns.”

Four months earlier at the same ground, snow fell on an AFL football match for the first time ever, local media reported. Credit: @handsomehammyg via Storyful