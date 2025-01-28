Afternoon Update: bushfires in Victoria as Sydney swelters; Bluey tops US streaming charts; and gleeking goes viral

Emergency authorities were bracing for further property losses after a function centre and farm house were destroyed by a bushfire raging in Victoria’s north-west. The rail line between Victoria and South Australia was closed as “watch and act” orders were put in place for Dimboola and areas of the Little Desert and Grampians national parks.

Sydneysiders were also sweltering through a scorcher, with temperatures hitting 42C in parts of the city.

In the Guardian’s Holocaust Remembrance Day gallery, Holocaust survivors and their relatives lay wreaths and light candles at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland where more than 1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered.

“[This is a] wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win.”

Donald Trump has responded to DeepSeek, a Chinese AI chatbot which wiped $1tn from the leading US tech index after it launched. Investors punished global tech stocks on Monday after DeepSeek, a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool, shook faith in the US artificial intelligence boom by appearing to deliver the same performance with fewer resources.

The beloved Australian-made children’s animated series Bluey was the most streamed show in the US last year, topping Nielsen’s annual year-end streaming charts.

A weird natural phenomenon called gleeking has been blowing up on TikTok, amassing millions of views online. So how do you know if you have this odd saliva-ejecting talent? And if you do … why would you do it?

