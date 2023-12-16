Business has a duty to help the homeless - particularly at Christmas

City Voices (ES)

As well as a time for celebration, Christmas is a time for reflection. It’s a time to pause andconsider what we are most grateful for and think about the challenges faced by those less fortunate.

The work we do through The Pret Foundation keeps those who do not have somewhere safe andsecure to call home front of mind throughout the year, but never more than at Christmas.

Homelessness is a year-round reality for people experiencing it. But as the Christmas lights twinkle throughout London, the stark contrast between the feeling of festive warmth and celebration, and the experience of those sleeping on our streets, sofa surfing or staying in hostels, could not be more prevalent.

Exacerbated by high inflation and cost-of-living, homelessness is on the rise both in London and across the country. According to figures from the Greater London Authority, there has been a 21% increase in rough sleeping in the capital over the past year, with over 10,000 people now experiencing homelessness. Across the UK, Crisis estimates that a further 66,000 people will face homelessness in 2024.

From the day we opened the doors of our first shop back in 1986, we’ve not been able to ignorethis issue on our literal doorsteps. And since it was formally established in 1995, The Pret Foundation’s mission has been to help tackle homelessness, hunger, and poverty in communities across London and beyond.

Be that from donating our unsold freshly made food to local charities at the end of each day, to providing training and employment opportunities via our Rising Stars Programme or being an invested voice at the table in forums with government and civil society, The Pret Foundation works tirelessly to tackle these big social challenges.

At Pret, we’re trying to make a difference in any way we can. But we know our work can only reach so many people. No one can end homelessness alone; it’s a shared problem with no one singular cause, that requires collaboration across the private sector, civil society and policymakers to support those who need it most, driving positive change every day of the year. And I am proud of the collaboration I see between businesses and charities, all trying to do our bit to make a difference. It is only through joining forces that we can tacklehomelessness head on.

Our flagship Rising Stars programme, which supports those experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness into a range of jobs in our shops and support centre, can only happen in partnership with other businesses to give people the second chance we believe everyone deserves. In the capital alone, we work with the likes of Crisis, Thames Reach, Drive Forward Foundation, Centrepoint, Shaw Trust and Only A Pavement Away to help deliver the programme for over 600 people so far.

But I know we can go further, with the right help.

Earlier this year, we were honoured to join forces with His Royal Highness Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s Homewards programme to take the Rising Stars programme even further. We have made a new pledge to support 500 people facing homelessness into employment at Pret over the next five years, giving them the training, skills and assistance to secure and sustain a job with us. A part of this work willhappen in the London Borough of Lambeth, one of Homewards’ six key locations and where we have five shops.

Elsewhere, our food redistribution programme which sees us work with the likes of Neighbourly, has donated 5 million food items to homeless charities across the UK in 2023 alone, while monetary donations from customer sales of some of our most popular products including our soups and Christmas sandwiches, will all make a realdifference to people facing homelessness.

And as another year comes to a close, I am proud to reflect on the work we’ve achieved in partnership with so many. But we want to continue building our community of businesses who can really make a difference to the mission of ending homelessness.

So, if you’ve read this and think you can help, or simply want tolearn from some of our experience, I am always happy to chat over a coffee. No guesses where…

Clare Clough is UK & Ireland Managing Director at Pret A Manger