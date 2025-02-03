Business leaders warn of uncertainty amid tariff standoff

Reuters
The Novo Nordisk Foundation does not plan to step in to prop up a global health sector reeling from a freeze on U.S.-funded foreign aid, and will continue to focus on its core non-communicable disease agenda, an official told Reuters. The foundation, which is linked to the Danish drugmaker and is one of the world's largest charitable organizations, will prioritize funding work tackling conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, and risk factors like obesity, said Flemming Konradsen, scientific director of global health. “Of course, more people are contacting us... We don’t have plans of stepping in, of filling gaps,” Konradsen said in an interview last week, when asked who could step in as governments rein in global health spending.