Business owners on Bradenton Beach grateful to welcome back customers after back-to-back hurricanes

A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip. He was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday morning, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick