Business owners on Bradenton Beach grateful to welcome back customers after back-to-back hurricanes
Business owners on Bradenton Beach are grateful to welcome back customers. Retail stores on Bridge Street will be open on Black Friday.
Business owners on Bradenton Beach are grateful to welcome back customers. Retail stores on Bridge Street will be open on Black Friday.
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip. He was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday morning, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
30 years ago on Nov. 28, Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison while serving 16 consecutive life sentences
George Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 killing of 17-year-old James Hutson
Rebecca Moore, 25, Barney Griffin, 18, and Jack Douglas, 17, are jailed for the murder of Sacad Ali.
Three people were killed and one seriously injured early Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and caught fire in Northern California.
A judge has dismissed all charges against Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who was accused of five sexual crimes against a high school student.The decision was delivered Tuesday morning by the Court of King's Bench Justice Neil Robertson.The five charges are related to Dumba's alleged online and text interactions with a 15-year-old girl between June 23, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021. She can not be named due a court-ordered publication ban.The charges include inviting, counselling or inciting a
A father whose eight-year-old son died of a bleeding on the brain in 2020 is outraged at the sentence given to the boy's mother. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports the mother won't spend any time behind bars after pleading guilty to a lesser charge than the one she was originally accused of.
Six so-called “narco subs” stuffed with cocaine were captured in a Colombian-led international anti-drug operation, authorities in the Latin American nation said Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — A police officer who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of manslaughter in an Australian court Wednesday.
Brian Hiltebeitel was "viciously attacked" in a "random act of violence" and killed at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 25
Giselle Glover was allegedly held underwater by her mother, Kelsey Glover, police say
Daisy Link, facing a murder charge, reportedly gave birth to a girl in June fathered by a man also charged with murder
"My parents decided to announce to our very large, very Catholic extended family that they were getting a divorce."
Anjuan Mosby and Emmanuel Suarez allegedly shot Michelle Hampton after attempting to withdraw $10,000 from her bank account
"The loss is overwhelming, and the pain of their absence is something we are struggling to bear every day,” siblings of two of the victims shared in a GoFundMe
"While this discovery brings closure, it still has been very emotional," the missing couple's family said in a statement
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.
A 16-year-old girl suspected in the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel near Ottawa last month is now facing a charge of first-degree murder, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Thursday.On Oct. 25, officers responding to a call on the outskirts of Perth, Ont., discovered a body later identified as Stanzel's. A short time later, police arrested the 16-year-old at a nearby home and initially charged her with second-degree murder.OPP said the ongoing investigation led them to upgrade the charge. F
"Every Christmas Eve, we put out meatballs and a glass of wine for Santa instead of cookies."