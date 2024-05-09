Business owners continue to struggle in Rocky Point
Business owners in the city believe Arizonans are choosing other locations for vacation, in fear of the port closing again.
Business owners in the city believe Arizonans are choosing other locations for vacation, in fear of the port closing again.
Toby Melville/ReutersThe settings were a celebration in a cathedral and a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace—but the messages emanating from both were more brutal than cheery.Prince Harry’s exclusion from the British royal family was starkly illustrated Wednesday when not one single member of his family turned up at a church service to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Paralympic-style event he founded for wounded veterans.Instead, King Charles ordered all working royals (in
Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas will be living separate lives for the next few months
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has been chosen to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, the state party chairman said Wednesday. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said the 18-year-old high school senior will serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election. NBC News
Neal Katyal spotted one positive from the “atrocious” development.
Rita Ora showed up almost fully naked to the 2024 Met Gala in a multicoloured Marni dress that was completely open-sided revealing she was braless & commando
The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv
Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."
The former adult film actress alleged in court that following their tryst, Trump told her, "Oh it was great, let’s get together again honey bunch"
The Princess of Wales was pictured dancing with Prince Harry at Peter Phillips' wedding in 2008 wearing a daring sheer wedding guest dress from Issa, who created her engagement dress.
Ty Cobb said Judge Aileen Cannon is "not capable of ruling intelligently or fairly."
"Omg! My clothes couldn’t come off fast enough."
Not that Putin reacted, of course.
The late night host zeroed in on one pretty terrible detail from the former president's hush money trial.
Adam and Eve-core.
The Princess of Wales had made no public appearances after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty images/ReutersOne thing is clear from Stormy Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York “hush money” trial: she’s not doing this for herself.Between detailing her career in adult films to an entire courtroom of strangers to getting fired from her podcast for not speaking enough about Trump, there’s very little upside in this for Daniels.In fact, I’ve been indignant on her behalf for years that she was only paid $130,000 for
“You need to speak to him," Judge Juan Merchan told the former president's attorney. "I won’t tolerate that.”
The 'Growing Up Urkel' author and 'Family Matters' alum said "I do" to Ruhl in a spring wedding with "5 star food", three DJ's and a choreographed dance
“The Late Show” host had a hard time with this horrific detail from the former president’s hush money case.
The number of vacant houses in Japan has surged to a record high of nine million – more than enough for each person in New York City – as the east Asian country continues to struggle with its ever-declining population.