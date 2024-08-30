Business prepare for Labor Day weekend
ABC 10News Reporter Marie Coronel was in Pacific Beach where local businesses are preparing for the Labor Day weekend.
ABC 10News Reporter Marie Coronel was in Pacific Beach where local businesses are preparing for the Labor Day weekend.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a strong advantage in the 2024 election due to her ability to appeal to voters beyond Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and if she wins, it could lead to a civil war within the Republican Party.
"Who wants to sleep in public?" Trump asked. Critics answered.
Katy Perry has shared a video of herself the day after she gave birth in a post to mark her daughter's birthday.
"Sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here," the star said of Los Angeles
The vice president refused to play when Dana Bash asked her about the former president's accusation she had altered her racial identity.
PEOPLE previously understood that Harry would not be attending the service amid his security concerns in the U.K.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
A one-time Miss Teen USA contestant mocked for her stuttering answer to a judge’s question has shamed JD Vance for resurfacing her ordeal and using it to attack Kamala Harris.Caitlin Upton was 18 and competing in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant when her stumbling response to a question about why some Americans couldn’t find their own country on the map became an early viral sensation.“I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, um, some people out there in our nation don
“Me drunk in the back of an uber,” one critic joked, sharing the former first lady’s musings.
The former national security adviser said he couldn't predict the political outcome of Trump's "shameful behavior."
Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a
This practice brings instant relief, but there could be a dark side to it.
Trump says he would "shut down the government in a heartbeat" if Republicans don't pass a bill blocking noncitizens from voting, which is already illegal.
What next for Vladimir Putin? Or, maybe, where next?Bogged down in the Donbas, humiliated by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, the Russian strongman faces the clearest threat to his authority since last year’s abortive Wagner revolt.And with his back against the wall, Putin is at his most dangerous, according to critics who describe his “street thug” mentality. The fear is that the Moscow bully could double down on his Ukraine gamble by making war on another front, taking o
The CNN host knocked Trump over what he "chose to amplify" about two of the "most accomplished women" in U.S. political history.
Donald Trump's campaign seems to be leaning into Trump's attacks on Harris' intelligence despite its massive deficit with women voters.
Donald Trump posted a poorly photoshopped image that includes his head and those of several political allies crudely pasted onto the shoulders of the DC Comics superhero team Justice League.Trump shared the bizarre image, which originated from an X user who posts mostly about the former president and Indian politics and cinema, just before midnight Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social.Trump’s head is superimposed over Superman’s in such a poorly edited fashion that a shadow appears
Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
Whew, baby 🔥🔥🔥.
The Pam & Tommy star soaked up the sun in the chicest swimwear, but not everybody is a fan...