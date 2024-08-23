New business in St. Petersburg helps transform dogs into artists

They call it the dog days of summer, but the question is, what can you do with your dog that doesn’t involve the heat and thunderstorms that consume Tampa Bay this time of year? Casey Finestone came up with a creative idea for her dog, Bella, that soon turned into a successful business called Pawcasso. “I started Pawcasso about a year ago. I actually made some art with Bella. We got some inspiration online during COVID, and we created a piece of art for our home,” said Finestone. “My mom saw that and wanted to do it for herself, but she didn’t have the supplies, so I put together an art kit and shipped it up to her in Massachusetts, and that’s where the idea came from.”