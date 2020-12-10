COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Businesses face rocky road to access aid

·4 min read

Premier Brian Pallister continues to tout his government’s COVID-19 business-assistance programs as “direct support with a simple application process and no red tape,” but Manitoba business owners, commerce stakeholders and wage workers are finding the process to access that aid anything but simple.

Emails between the province and business owners, shared with the Free Press, show long exchanges of government employees questioning “time sheets” for small-firm workers, proof of pay stubs or bank deposits in workers’ accounts, and bank statements dating back to January for businesses before even considering paying them under provincial relief programs.

Those requirements are stark compared to federal programs, which pay out grants or loans almost immediately without such individual scrutiny. These questions are also not formally listed on provincial portals to access or apply for assistance funds.

On top of that, provincial uptake numbers paint a different picture than the premier’s claims.

According to provincial data, as of late November, only $8.3 million has been paid to date out of the combined $120-million budget for the Back to Work in Manitoba, Back to Work This Summer and Student Wage Subsidy programs. Out of the Job Restart Program, $8.2 million has been paid out; and under the Gap Protection program, it’s $56 million out of the combined $120 million allocated towards both those programs.

Less than one-third of the allocated amount of funding for the Manitoba Bridge Grant program has been paid out to qualifying businesses — a $5,000-a-pop program Pallister is expanding as “a key support” while extending code-red restrictions until at least Jan. 8. To date, around 6,300 businesses have received their grants, totalling about $31 million in government spending out of $100 million allocated for it.

Despite previous low uptake, Pallister said, the government is allocating another $100 million under the Bridge Grant program to include home-based businesses that weren’t previously supported under the program. It will include event planners, photographers, artists and tradespeople who do not operate a retail location, and were ineligible for the first round of payments.

Pallister said the payments will be up front and carry no requirements to be repaid.

“We do have the strongest supports for small businesses of any province in the country,” said Pallister. “We know that we value you and we want to help you get through, so we’re doing our part now by helping you bridge through this tough time.”

In interviews with the Free Press, however, business owners said they don’t share the premier’s views on the effectiveness of government support. Leaders from both the Manitoba and Winnipeg chambers of commerce are concerned about discrepancies over the “red tape” on assistance programs that the province is claiming doesn’t exist.

“So far, it’s only invasive questions and no funding,” said Aaron Bernstein, who owns Bernstein’s Deli in Winnipeg and has yet to receive funding under the Bridge Grant program, despite following up repeatedly with the province.

“I don’t understand why they need to know the exact details of whether one of my employees got a specific cheque at a specific moment in time and had specifically deposited it or not,” he said. “It’s no surprise the uptake is so low.”

Bernstein added he’s shared all the required information, such as the additional “time sheets” requested by the province, but says he still has to wait weeks before receiving a response.

Glen Kowalchuk, who owns a Winnipeg-based fogging company called ULV SANI-FOG SOLUTIONS, said he’s “shocked” that his business was told Tuesday it can’t qualify for the Bridge Grant because he doesn’t have a storefront.

Hours before an expansion for the program was announced by Pallister, Kowalchuk received a letter from Assistant Deputy Minister Ilana Dadds that said the program is “intended for businesses operating out of physical storefronts or publicly accessible premises that have had to close due to the current Public Health Order.”

The premier and finance minister were both copied into the exchange, which Kowalchuk shared with the Free Press.

“I emailed them to ask about the expansion after my letter, and whether I qualify under that or not,” said Kowalchuk. “But I have no idea whether I do, and I suspect I’ll have to wait several weeks before knowing about it.

“It’s just bizarre to me because it seems like one government department from another has no idea what they’re doing or saying. And we’re all just stuck in the middle.”

Jonathan Alward, Prairies director for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said there will be plenty of businesses like Kowalchuk’s who need help but won’t qualify under the current rules for assistance.

“It’s a pretty big problem because it seems like the province is looking at this from a vacuum,” he said. “And they are not looking at the long-term economic and socio-economic consequences of keeping businesses shuttered without helpful support.”

“Ultimately,” said Alward, “I think only a few select group of people are making the key decisions here and it seems like it’s impacting everyone — especially in the business community.”

Temur Durrani, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

  • NDP continues push for more funds for long-term care

    Regina– The opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) has been pushing the province to commit additional funds for COVID-19 response throughout the length of this fall legislative session. Tuesday, Dec. 8, was no different, with NDP Leader Ryan Meili asking Premier Scott Moe, “Does he agree that it's time to commit emergency funding to get the increasingly deadly situation and Saskatchewan long term care, under control?” Meili pointed out, “Nine seniors lost their lives in two different health facilities in a single day.” Moe said, “First and foremost I would offer my condolences to those families that have lost a family member over the course of the last few days or whether it’s over the course of the entire time that we have been responding to the outbreak of COVID-19 here in Saskatchewan, across the nation, and around the world.” He said the province acted early to put a number of measures in place with long-term care and health care facilities. This included provided personal protective equipment and limiting visitation. But he acknowledged, “Recently we have had a couple of outbreaks, with the higher numbers that we have in community transmission. And we’re going to continue to work with those facilities individually or as a group to ensure that we’re providing the safest environments possible.” Meili pointed out some long-term care facilities have four residents to a room, sharing a single bathroom which itself does not have a door. “We called on this government then, as we have so many times, to fix the problems in long-term care to address these unacceptable conditions. They didn’t act. This was predictable. This was preventable. But this government chose not to act. So will the Premier acknowledge today that we have a serious long-term problem in long-term care and that it’s his job to fix it?” Meili asked. Moe said, “We took action. We took action very early. We took the action based on the advice that was provided by Dr. Shahab with respect to our long-term care homes to ensure that the operating environment that we have is as safe as it can possibly be.” He added over the last 13 years the province has built 50 new long-term care homes across the province. Moe continued, “Throughout the COVID, in our response to COVID-19 this summer leading into this fall, as I said, we have been cohorting staff in our long-term care facilities, worked very closely with our organized labour leaders to ensure that that can occur so that staff are not moving between facilities here in the province. We have ensured that we had the funding in place to provide the proper and appropriate personal protective equipment for all of those involved. And we’ve made some significant changes in the access that families have into those care homes … ultimately to see their family members. As we move forward, we’re going to continue to prioritize those long-term care residents and the staff. They are first in line to receive the vaccine as that becomes available from the federal government.  “We’ve taken action very early and we continue to take action as we start to distribute the vaccines here in the province.” In response to Meili’s call for more resources to be spent, Moe said during the election, “We committed resources for hundreds of continuing care assistants to go into long-term care homes, to go into our home care service here in the province. We have expedited the hiring process for those individuals and they’re actively being searched out as we speak and the funding has been provided.”Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Alberta tried to build 'a wall of defence' around its most vulnerable citizens. It has crumbled

    The Alberta Legislature was suspended in the spring due to COVID-19 and, when it resumed in late May, Premier Jason Kenney spoke at length about the province's strategy to "come out of this crisis stronger than ever.""Perhaps the most important strategy as we move forward is building a wall of defence around the most vulnerable — seniors in particular," he said at the time.That wall was hastily erected, as public health officials and operators of seniors' living facilities scrambled to adapt to the confounding behaviour of the still-novel coronavirus. Some cracks developed through the spring and summer but the wall, more or less, held.Then came the second wave, bigger and wider, dwarfing everything the province had seen before.There have been record infection levels across all age groups recently, but people over 80 have been especially hard hit. Adjusted for population size, their current rate of infection is second only to young adults in their 20s and 30s.Back in September, Alberta was recording fewer than a dozen new cases per week among people aged 80 and over. Last week, there were more than 400. More Albertans in this age range have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in November and December than during the entire rest of the pandemicDeaths, too, have surged to unprecedented levels. November was, by far, the deadliest month on record, accounting for 241 of the 640 deaths on record.December could be on track for even more. Health officials see the high infection rate among seniors as a harbinger of more deaths to come, even with the new and much stricter public health restrictions the government announced Tuesday.The pattern of cases and deathsAlberta successfully curbed a surge in cases among senior citizens in the spring, many of whom were infected in supportive-living or long-term care homes. Another surge in the summer was also beaten back.But each incursion took its toll. Outbreaks among senior citizens were followed by a spike in deaths. Those over the age of 80 faced especially grim odds. For one in four, a COVID-19 infection ended up being fatal.Then came a period of relative calm. Alberta went a full week in mid-September without recording a single COVID-19 death.But the viral spread started ramping up again in October, gained momentum in November and came crashing into December, with new records being set almost daily for infections, hospitalizations and deaths.Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, says the recent surge among seniors, in particular, is connected to the rising number of outbreaks at long-term care and supportive-living facilities.As of Tuesday, 146 of these facilities had active outbreaks. This list has been continually growing, pushing the rate of new infections among Albertans aged 80-plus ever higher.On average over the past week, there have been more than 46 new daily cases per 100,000 people in this age range. That's more than five times the rate during the peak of the spring and summer surges."The number of cases in that older population is absolutely a concern," Hinshaw said Monday."I would anticipate, of course, that with rising numbers in that very vulnerable population, it may well be an indication of an increase in the most tragic outcome — in terms of deaths."Until recently, daily death tolls in the double digits were a rarity in Alberta.Now, they have become the norm.The majority of these deaths have come among seniors who reside in long-term care facilities and supportive-living sites.As of last week, Hinshaw said they accounted for 64 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the province.Calls for changeThis problem may be especially acute in Alberta at the moment, but it hasn't been unique to the province.Revera, one of the country's largest operators of seniors' residences and long-term care homes, called this week for provincial governments across Canada to adopt widespread surveillance testing to help blunt the devastating impact of COVID-19 on older Canadians in group-living accommodations.Extendicare, another major operator, made a similar plea last week in Alberta, specifically."We must act now. There is no time to waste," the company's chief medical officer, Matthew Morgan, told The Globe & Mail, calling for mandatory weekly testing of care-home staff.The Alberta NDP took things a step further, calling on the province to start administering rapid COVID-19 tests twice a week to every resident and staff member in long-term care facilities."To be blunt, if we can test hockey players each and every day, if we put value on doing that, then surely we can do the same or better for residents who are living in fear in continuing care," NDP Leader Rachel Notley said.Hinshaw said Monday the province planned to launch some "point of care" rapid testing in other settings as a pilot project, and would look at expanding this kind of testing to long-term care facilities in the future.But Hinshaw also said that truly protecting seniors will require reducing the spread of the virus across all age groups. "When we do have rising case numbers and rising transmission in the community, we see that increasing pressure on those long-term care and supportive-living facilities," she said.WATCH | Hinshaw on Alberta's rising cases:"And it's very, very challenging to keep any introduction of virus out."To that end, Alberta just took its most extreme measures since the spring.For the past month, physicians in the province have been calling for a "circuit-breaker" lockdown to curb the alarming increase in hospitalizations and deaths, but Kenney has resisted, saying such a move would damage the economy and impinge on personal freedoms.On Tuesday, though, the premier relented and ordered the strictest measures the province has seen since the spring, including the closure of all casinos and gyms, an end to dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and the imposition of a provincewide mask mandate.Kenney said his government was reluctant to take these measures but believes they are necessary, given "the hard, mathematical reality of the exponential spread of this virus."Failing to act, the premier said, "means more deaths, especially amongst our most elderly and vulnerable."Those measures don't fully take effect until Sunday, however, and even once they do, it will take weeks for their effects to to be seen in terms of the hospitalization and deaths data.Given the incubation period of the virus and the time it takes for people to get tested and have their results come in, the COVID-19 case data we're seeing today reflects infections that happened a week or two ago.On top of that, Hinshaw has said "hospitalizations typically lag behind the rise in cases by about a week to 10 days." And deaths can lag behind even longer, due to additional delays in reporting.Alberta's wall of defence has crumbled. Repairs are about to get underway. But we won't know until late December, or possibly early 2021, how effective the patch job is.

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Dec. 9

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.There are 429,035 confirmed cases in Canada._ Canada: 429,035 confirmed cases (71,968 active, 344,200 resolved, 12,867 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.There were 5,981 new cases Tuesday from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510.There were 90 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 656 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 94. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.23 per 100,000 people. There have been 12,147,827 tests completed._ Newfoundland and Labrador: 352 confirmed cases (28 active, 320 resolved, four deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 13 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. There have been 64,967 tests completed._ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 881 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 64,712 tests completed._ Nova Scotia: 1,383 confirmed cases (78 active, 1,240 resolved, 65 deaths).There were seven new cases Tuesday from 888 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people. There have been 155,138 tests completed._ New Brunswick: 541 confirmed cases (82 active, 452 resolved, seven deaths).There were five new cases Tuesday from 477 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people. There have been 106,334 tests completed._ Quebec: 154,740 confirmed cases (14,854 active, 132,573 resolved, 7,313 deaths).There were 1,564 new cases Tuesday from 9,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 175.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,192 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,599.There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 229 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 86.19 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,270,207 tests completed._ Ontario: 130,910 confirmed cases (16,151 active, 110,951 resolved, 3,808 deaths).There were 1,676 new cases Tuesday from 37,916 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 110.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816.There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.14 per 100,000 people. There have been 6,447,816 tests completed._ Manitoba: 19,376 confirmed cases (5,379 active, 13,577 resolved, 420 deaths).There were 245 new cases Tuesday from 2,289 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,269 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324.There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.96 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.67 per 100,000 people. There have been 366,708 tests completed._ Saskatchewan: 10,597 confirmed cases (4,663 active, 5,868 resolved, 66 deaths).There were 185 new cases Tuesday from 1,303 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 397.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,852 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265.There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.62 per 100,000 people. There have been 274,464 tests completed._ Alberta: 72,028 confirmed cases (20,388 active, 51,000 resolved, 640 deaths).There were 1,727 new cases Tuesday from 7,433 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 466.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,544 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,792.There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 89 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.64 per 100,000 people. There have been 1,534,783 tests completed._ British Columbia: 38,718 confirmed cases (10,278 active, 27,897 resolved, 543 deaths).There were 566 new cases Tuesday from 16,769 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 202.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,824 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 689.There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.71 per 100,000 people. There have been 845,737 tests completed._ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths).There were four new cases Tuesday from 85 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people. There have been 5,607 tests completed._ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 56 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 6,629 tests completed._ Nunavut: 220 confirmed cases (44 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 113.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 38 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 4,649 tests completed.This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 9, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Lametti plans public consultation on promised criminal conviction review commission

    OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is poised to consult Canadians on how to go about creating an independent commission to review possible wrongful convictions for criminal offences.The coming move will be the latest step on a long road toward such a body — a goal Ron Dalton and his colleagues have been keenly awaiting for years.Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada, toils with a dedicated team to help people who insist they have experienced a miscarriage of justice gather and present the crucial evidence that can exonerate them.But he would be happy to see a federally created review commission — with ample budget and resources — take over much of the work of what he calls Innocence Canada's "ragtag bunch of volunteer do-gooders."The group, formerly known as the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted, was founded in 1993 and has helped exonerate about two dozen people who collectively spent more than 200 years behind bars.Some, including Steven Truscott, David Milgaard, Guy Paul Morin and Glen Assoun, have become familiar names to those following their cases in the headlines.Innocence Canada has submitted 10 new cases for federal examination, and the group's pro bono lawyers are reviewing another 80 or so claims of innocence."But we're painfully aware of our limitations. We're spending half of our time trying to raise money to exist, the other half addressing some of the cases," Dalton said."With our limited resources, we can only address the most serious cases. But we know that there's literally thousands of cases out there."Dalton is intimately familiar with the nightmare of a wrongful conviction, having waged a successful 12-year fight to clear his name in his wife's 1988 death. The heart-wrenching experience made him want to help others.The uphill struggle could become less arduous if Justice Minister David Lametti fulfils a commitment in his mandate letter to establish an independent criminal case review commission that would make it easier and faster for potentially wrongfully convicted people to have their cases examined.Under the current system, when someone has exhausted avenues of appeal in the courts, they can submit an application under Section 696 of the Criminal Code for ministerial review of their case. Applicants might seek the help of a lawyer or a group such as Innocence Canada.If the justice minister is satisfied a miscarriage of justice likely occurred, he or she may refer the case to a court of appeal to be heard anew or direct that a fresh trial be held.Advocates of a new commission say it would revamp the review process for the better by ensuring independence from the justice minister — who, as attorney general, is the chief law officer of the Crown — and opening the door to more money and staff to scrutinize applications.Calls for such a body have come from several public inquiries dating back to the 1989 royal commission into Donald Marshall Jr.'s wrongful conviction for murder.Lametti became justice minister in January 2019, reviewed Assoun's case within weeks and determined there was reason to conclude that a miscarriage of justice had occurred.However, that was more than five years after submission of Innocence Canada's memorandum and multi-volume application detailing flaws in Assoun's case.The Justice Department's annual report on miscarriages of justice for 2019-20 says the federal Criminal Conviction Review Group had 51 active files as of March 31. Ten investigations were underway during the period, though there were no ministerial decisions on remedy.An independent commission would bolster public confidence, said Kent Roach, a law professor at the University of Toronto.The adversarial court process that pits prosecutor against defence lawyer "works until it doesn't work," Roach said. "Particularly with Indigenous and racialized accused, there are concerns that they don't always get the best defence."The forensic science that can contribute to a conviction is "sometimes dodgy" and continues to evolve, he added."When I started teaching criminal law back in 1989, people were just kind of waking up to the fact that wrongful convictions happen, because of the Marshall inquiry," Roach said. "Now, we're getting closer to saying, 'Look, this regrettably happens,' and we have to build in some safeguards."Lametti has been discussing a commission with interested parties, including Milgaard. "The next step in the process will be the launch of public-facing consultations, which will aim to capture a wide array of perspectives and considerations," Lametti said in a statement to The Canadian Press. "I look forward to having more details to share on this shortly."The government is likely to look closely at the long-established criminal case review commission for England, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as a newly created one in New Zealand.Roach would like to see a Canadian commission examine not only individual applications but also carry out systemic reviews to help prevent miscarriages of justice.The Liberal promise to create a review commission could evaporate should the minority government of Justin Trudeau fall, testing the patience of those who see a need for reform.Dalton is confident there will one day be a commission, though he acknowledges the timing is uncertain.While he looks forward to a new review body taking on cases that might now come to Innocence Canada, Dalton sees a continuing role for the group — helping people with applications and pointing out cases that fall through the cracks of an imperfect justice system."We as an organization might still want to get involved and say, 'No, you missed one here.'"This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

  • ‘Double-crossed’ BC Liberals may adopt smarter, more aggressive Opposition role

    Double crossed for their cooperation throughout the pandemic, B.C.’s reconfigured Liberal Opposition may take a more aggressive, combative role in the legislature, predicted political analysts. The first post-election legislative session began on Dec. 7. “Before COVID, they were combative, but in a clumsy way, trying to be populist,” said former long-time senior Liberal strategist and now-political pundit Martyn Brown. “It's going to be more combative than it was before. But it will be fair, and it will be smart.” The fair and smart refers to the change Brown expects under Shirley Bond’s leadership. The MLA for Prince George-Valemount was elected interim leader by her 27 caucus colleagues two days after the former Liberal leader, Andrew Wilkinson, stepped down on Nov. 21. “Bond will be more sensitive to human needs and more compassionate, but razor sharp in her criticisms,” said Brown. “These are challenging times in British Columbia,” Bond said last week. “Question period is always going to be a place that has more vigorous debate.” Premier John Horgan seemed to expect no less. “Shirley and I are mature enough to take these things in stride,” he said when Bond was named interim leader. “I know she'll be quick to respond to any failings of mine, but I also know she'll be quick to offer support where it's required.”  In fact, prior to the election, and throughout the pandemic, the Liberals and BC Greens have worked with the New Democrats to present a united front and maintain strong support in public health officials, led by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Things went well for B.C. in the first wave of the pandemic, in part, because of that cooperation among the three parties, said long-time Vancouver Sun political columnist Vaughn Palmer. “They even held joint town halls together.” In March, all parties approved the government’s $5 billion emergency COVID-19 funding package on a single day  – an unprecedented feat – including $1.5 billion for economic recovery.  “The New Democrats sat on the $1.5 billion for six months, from March to September, then announced it as Stronger BC, (which became) the first plank in their election campaign,” said Palmer. Seven days later, Horgan called the election and the government took credit for managing the pandemic just as the second wave was building.  “New Democrats double crossed both them and the Greens for their cooperation on managing and communicating the pandemic,” said Palmer. The Liberals didn't want to do anything that would be seen to undermine their support for Dr. Henry, said Brown. The result was a cooperative, collegial Opposition that avoided pointed criticism of the government in the six-month lead-up to the election, he said.  “It was admirable, laudable, but politically, strategically, it was a glaring error,” said Brown. Even if the party ultimately lost votes by cooperating, former Liberal house leader Mary Polak stood by the strategy. “There were choices that we made and one of those choices was to cooperate with the Greens and the NDP throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Polak after being defeated in her own Langley riding on election night. “Did that hurt us electorally? Probably. But it was still the right decision to make." The appointment of Peter Milobar as house leader might signal the Official Opposition’s intention to take a more aggressive role, said Palmer. A former mayor of Kamloops and MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson, Milobar was appointed house leader and critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation on Nov. 30. “Milobar was one of the more effective members in the last house,” said Palmer. “He was effective holding government to account in question period and during estimates, particularly, as a first-term MLA. He got the hang of it quickly.” Milobar works very collegially with Liberal members, said Bond, adding that any strategy the Opposition puts in place will be done as collaboratively as possible within its caucus.  “We are going to be laser-focused on making sure we try to get answers for the public,” said Milobar of the session that began on Monday.  Instead of a more typical eight to 10 weeks, the abbreviated winter session is expected to run one or two weeks to pass a couple bills. “None of the legislation that was supposed to be coming forward in the fall is anywhere to be seen,” said Milobar.   The main bill on the docket covers $1.4 billion in funding for the Recovery Benefit, a one-time COVID-19 relief payment of up to $1,000 for eligible families and $500 for qualifying individuals. Premier John Horgan promised the payment during the October election campaign. “We see a legislative calendar that's essentially one bill to fill a mid-election, scribble-on-the-back-of-a-napkin campaign promise,” Milobar said. The Opposition understands the urgency in getting relief money to the people, but also wants to make sure all legislation goes through proper rigor,  debate, and scrutiny, he said.   The Recovery Benefit legislation amounts to $1.4 billion in taxpayer spending, Milobar said. “We want to make sure it's being done properly.” Fran@thegoatnews.ca / @FranYanorFran Yanor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Rocky Mountain Goat

  • Facebook enforcing new rules to prevent discrimination in advertising

    Facebook has started enforcing new rules for advertisers in Canada meant to prohibit discrimination in ads for jobs, housing and credit services.Under the new rules, advertisers no longer will be able to target such ads at individual Canadian Facebook users based on criteria such as age, gender or postal code. The move does not, however, prohibit targeting by those criteria for other kinds of ads.Facebook has created a searchable ad library where users can see all of the ads that have been placed in those categories. On Tuesday, for example, the ad library had 620 ads listed for Montreal, 540 for Toronto and 410 for Vancouver.In the past, users couldn't see job ads that didn't appear in their own Facebook feeds.Kevin Chan, head of public policy for Facebook in Canada, said that while Facebook has long had a policy against discrimination in ads, it will be doing more to enforce it now."We're doing this to ensure that everybody in Canada has access to housing, employment and credit opportunities — not just ones that an advertiser might want to narrowly reach," he said. "There is risk there for discrimination and this new product change is designed to address that and remove that area of risk."Chan said Facebook will use artificial intelligence to catch those who may try to flout the new rules. If someone posts an ad for a job, housing or credit service that discriminates, the system will suspend the ad.If the system misses a discriminatory ad, users can report it, he said.While the company is enforcing the new rules in Canada and the United States, Chan said it is not being introduced in other countries.The new rules for Canada came after CBC News documented how some employers across Canada, including government departments, agencies and police forces, were micro-targeting job ads at specific age ranges.While the texts of the ads themselves didn't mention age, the settings that determine who would see the ads often excluded older workers. That meant, for example, that those over age 45 or 50 wouldn't see an ad for a job for which they might be qualified in their Facebook feeds.A smaller number of the ads CBC News identified were targeted specifically to women or men.Under federal and provincial human rights laws in Canada, employers aren't allowed to restrict who sees job ads based on age, gender, race or religion, unless the restriction is a bona fide occupational requirement or is part of a specific initiative like a student summer job program.In the wake of the report by CBC News, the Canadian and Ontario human rights commissions got involved.In a letter to Chan, posted on the Ontario Human Rights Commission's website, Ontario Human Rights Chief Commissioner Ena Chadha and Canadian Human Rights Commission Chief Commissioner Marie-Claude Landry welcomed the news that the new restrictions are being enforced."Advertising is how many Canadians learn about critical opportunities, like a job opening or an apartment for rent," they wrote. "Part of ensuring equal access to these opportunities is making sure everyone has a chance to learn about them in the first place."The commissioners said that's even more important in the middle of a pandemic."The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented numbers of people facing precarious housing, employment and financial circumstances — with the people in our communities who were already the most marginalized being disproportionately affected. Ensuring that available housing, employment and credit opportunities are advertised without discrimination and in line with human rights laws is imperative. The new safeguards that have been implemented and are now being enforced are an important part of achieving this."The commissioners said they will also be watching what Facebook does in future on the issue of potential algorithmic bias on its platform.While Facebook's new restrictions for advertisers resolves the question with the human rights commissions, the social media giant still faces the prospect of a class action lawsuit over ads run in the past that were targeted to particular age groups. Audrey Boctor, of Montreal law firm IMK, said a hearing on authorization of the class action is set for Jan. 15 in Quebec Superior Court.Elizabeth Thompson can be reached at elizabeth.thompson@cbc.ca

  • STMicro says US-China trade war slows its growth

    PARIS (Reuters) -Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said the U.S.-China trade war and a near-embargo on Huawei, one of its biggest clients, would slow growth and affect profitability even if demand rebounds after a COVID-afflicted year. STMicro's chief executive said the group had to postpone its $12 billion annual sales target by a year to 2023, with a lower-than-expected operating margin in the range between 15% and 17%. "We need to take into account the U.S.-China trade war implications, with a de facto embargo so far preventing us from selling our custom design solutions to an important customer," Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said, referring to Chinese firm Huawei.

  • Federal tourism efforts to focus on going local to help hard-hit sector, Joly says

    OTTAWA — Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly says federal marketing strategies might need to shift away from attracting foreign visitors to Canada for the foreseeable future, as COVID-19 keeps suppressing travel.She and her international counterparts have agreed that domestic travel is likely to take priority even after vaccinations begin.Efforts earlier this year to redirect $40 million in marketing budgets yielded some results, Joly says, citing high attendance at Banff National Park in Alberta and visitors to Quebec's Gaspé region.The government will likely keep that approach until the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.Joly says in an interview that the strategy will likely be to first promote people travelling within their regions, then to travel across the country.She says international efforts would come last, once officials in this country are sure other countries have widespread vaccination efforts that would protect Canadians' health and safety.But waiting it out won't be easy for many businesses. Travel is down and the tourism sector was hit earlier and harder by public health restrictions.Although the country has recouped just over four-fifths of the approximately three million jobs lost during spring lockdowns at the outset of the pandemic, over one-quarter of the remainder are in what Statistics Canada refers to as the accommodation and food services sector, which includes tourism operators.Some tourism businesses were unable to operate at full capacity or earn enough during the summer travel season to make it through the winter."Targeted help for those employers will be needed for some time to ensure there are jobs to return to when the pandemic is over," said Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada.Last month's fall economic update offered to inject some long-sought support.The statement set aside $500 million for regional development agencies to spend on tourism businesses through to next June, trying to bolster a sector that normally employs about 750,000 people and makes up about two per cent of gross domestic product.It also outlined a new loan program for highly affected sectors like tourism. The government plans to back low-interest loans of up to $1 million that can be repaid over 10 years once things bounce back, Joly said."Then they can generate revenues, potentially more revenue than they thought even possible, because people will want to travel," she said in an interview this week."That will help them eventually be able to repay some of the loans and basically get through this tough time."Joly couldn't say exactly when the loan program will become available. She said work is underway with the Business Development Bank of Canada on the fine details, and negotiations with banks to make sure rates offered are below what is currently offered in the market."We know that time is of the essence," she said.And although this measure wasn't directly pointed at the tourism industry, the sector had asked for the federal wage subsidy to return to covering 75 per cent of eligible payroll costs and a revamped rent-relief program, both of which are now in a bill before the House of Commons.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

  • Montreal organized crime group is stealing dozens of cars in GTA, police allege

    Peel police detectives are planning a trip to Montreal in the near future, but it's not for pleasure. They're mounting a major operation to slow a wave of car thefts and they're hoping their counterparts in Quebec's largest city can help them. Since October, more than 80 SUVs — mainly Lexus and Toyota models — have been stolen in Peel Region.Toronto police say car thefts have spiked by 25 per cent year-over-year in the city, an increase Supt. Ron Taverner calls "significant." The vehicles most targeted by thieves in Toronto include BMWs, Toyota Highlanders and other high-end models, investigators say."We believe that a lot of those vehicles are being shipped offshore. They end up in many different countries, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and they bring a significantly higher value over there," Taverner said. Thieves are often snatching these luxury vehicles from their owners' driveways using electronic key technology. Det. Greg Shrivell of Peel Regional Police says the evidence suggests most cases could be linked to organized crime in Quebec.He says their work is now "focused on people coming from Montreal to steal vehicles and bring them back to the Montreal port to be shipped." On Nov. 22, four men between the ages of 17 and 21 were arrested as they were attempting to steal a Lexus in Mississauga. Peel police allege the group was travelling in a car with a Quebec license plate and they had several empty key fobs.Investigators believe they were expecting to leave with seven stolen vehicles. Other suspects have been identified, according to Shrivell. "We want to collaborate with the Montreal police," Shrivell said, "and put an intervention plan in place." Montreal police 'constantly collaborating' with other forcesMontreal police declined an interview request from CBC News. But in a written statement, a spokesperson says police there are 'constantly collaborating with different police forces to eliminate crime. Such collaboration between police forces is a key to our success." Shrivell says Peel police are planning a three-stage intervention. First, officers and detectives are hoping to identify and intercept thieves before they can move the vehicles out of the province.Second, police have launched a campaign on social media and are planning a town hall meeting this month to warn owners of the makes and models that are most often stolen.Protecting your carIn a news release, Peel police are asking those owners to take as many precautions as they can to protect their cars.Those measures include: * Parking them in a garage when possible or behind a less appealing car in their driveway. * Storing their electronic keys to prevent passersby from copying them. * Using old fashioned steering wheel locking bars to discourage thieves from targeting their cars. Finally, they are hoping to speak with the accused and their families and provide resources to steer them away from organized crime groups. "They are young, they live at home, so we hope to possibly curb any future interest," Shrivell said.Toronto police are also collaborating with the Canada Border Services Agency to intercept as many of these cars before they are shipped overseas. "We know certain containers are being used and we make sure those containers are being targeted for looking into," Taverner said.'It was very frustrating,' victim saysMississauga resident Paul Cheema is just one of many GTA residents victimized by car thieves.He installed video surveillance cameras on his property after his Lexus was stolen, but that didn't stop the thieves from striking again.One of his cameras caught the second theft but that didn't make the experience any less painful."It was very frustrating. I had personal belongings inside the car too."A few days after he reported his car stolen, he received a notice from the Toronto police. His car had been illegally parked for over three hours in Etobicoke, less than 20 kilometres away from where it was stolen. He says it was very disappointing to see that police services from Peel and Toronto had not exchanged information about the theft, ticketed the vehicle and did not bring it back.The $42 parking ticket was later dismissed. He is now on the market for another car, possibly another Lexus. He hopes the GPS technology on the newer model will protect his vehicle.

  • Canadian Rangers mobilize for Fond-du-Lac COVID-10 assistance

    Regina– Will the Canadian Armed Forces be assisting Saskatchewan in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, as it has done in Quebec and Ontario?  New Democratic Party Leader Ryan Meili asked about that during question period on Dec. 8, saying, “Army reservists, we’ve also learned, are being trained to be deployed in Saskatchewan. The situation here in the province is clearly out of control. And this premier is clearly in over his head. We have the second-highest number of active cases per capita in the entire country. We’ve got new outbreaks in long-term care and hospitals every day. Does the premier recognize he needs some help? And has he been reaching out to the federal government? Will there be military support for health care delivery here in Saskatchewan?” Premier Scott Moe responded, “My understanding with respect to the military is there is some conversation with respect to the community of Fond-du-Lac and there has been some conversation at the Council of Federation table with the military working with distributing the vaccine from the suppliers ultimately to the provinces.” He also said, “We have also reassigned a number of people in the Saskatchewan public service to help us with testing and contact tracing, as well have worked closely with the federal government to use some of the resources in people that they have here in the province — specifically I believe Statistics Canada, people that are employed with Statistics Canada — to help us with some of our contact tracing here as well.” Speaking to reporters, Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris said, “So we know that there is an outbreak in Fond du Lac, and due to the remoteness of the community, it's just excellent that we can call on the Canadian Rangers, who are local to the community, to then start supplying humanitarian services. It's not like, you know, our armed forces are flying in. Canadian Rangers are community members that then serve in the Ranger status to provide humanitarian services such as supplying food, getting food for people that are shut in, and firewood, and all those types of things. So it's not like the some people think, that is more of a military exercise. That's not what this would be classed as.” He explained the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency put in a request on Dec. 4 which was then accepted by the federal government.  McMorris noted there are a number of people who need to self-isolate and can use support.  Meili told reporters, “We've got this mixed message. We’ve got a government that's potentially exploring reservists coming in. We've got a government that's preparing field hospitals, training staff, for field hospitals, and at the same time musing about lifting restrictions in the days ahead.  “Whether that help is immediately coming or coming weeks ahead, he should be exploring every one of these avenues, instead of what we've seen, which is cross your fingers and hope things get better approach, instead of taking the proactive serious measures needed to keep people safe.” He added, “And I think Saskatchewan people have been ill-served by the lack of forecasting from this government. Here's what happens next, in certain circumstances. That's why you get situations, where kids are out of school with no real warning, and no real involvement, from the province, and where those supports should be placed where those thresholds should have been made clear, for the divisions and students.”Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Act now to stop anti-vaccine misinformation, says Ottawa researcher

    With Canadian regulators expected to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine within days, one Ottawa researcher is urging public health authorities to start addressing false anti-vaccination information now to combat potential vaccine hesitancy.Maxime Lê, a master's candidate at the University of Ottawa who recently completed his thesis on anti-vaccine arguments in Canada, said now is the time to get ahead of conspiracy theories and misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccine.One of the best weapons is answering people's questions in a way that builds trust, he said."A lot of people are focusing on the logistical issues of vaccine delivery but the focus should indeed rely on that open and transparent communication," Lê told CBC Radio's All in a Day on Tuesday."Perhaps one of the reasons why people are so afraid is because their questions are not answered at all."A recent poll suggests that a fifth of Canadians are undecided about whether to get vaccinated while 16 per cent are against vaccination. Among the majority who said they wanted to get vaccinated, 15 per cent said they would wait several months before the shot and 38 per cent said they would wait one or two months, to make sure everything's going well.Lê said there are many themes that come up among people who question vaccines, from questioning the toxicity of ingredients, suggesting natural remedies or immunity as superior to vaccines, to the persistent myth that vaccines cause autism."People might be hesitant to vaccinate because they have unanswered questions, they have fears, they have concerns that public health authorities aren't exactly addressing in their communications," he said.Begin consultations now Lê suggests public health authorities begin consultations now to hear from residents about why they might be hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine to ensure they answer people's questions and concerns, whatever they may be. He recently met with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) who he said was very receptive to his ideas. CBC reached out to OPH Tuesday but the agency was not able to provide information about its vaccine communications strategy by publishing time.Lê said it's important that organizations like OPH foster a trusting relationship with the public before anti-vaccination theorists have time to propagate misinformation."Anti-vaxxers position themselves as defenders of Canadian civil rights and liberties, and they'll start to say these unscientific claims which, to everyday people, kind of make sense," he said."It's a fundamental misunderstanding of what exactly is good science."Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Canada by the end of the year. The first shots will likely be distributed to long-term care home residents and staff.Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects against COVID-19.

  • With gym, pools and other activities closed, backyard ice rinks are booming

    What do you do in the middle of a pandemic, when winter weather has arrived and almost every form of recreation is banned? Build an outdoor ice rink."You get a lot of stick-handling out here. You can get pretty fast if you go in circles," 14-year-old Jake Myshkowsky said last week, as he and his brother faced off on the backyard rink they built with their dad. "I've put a couple of holes through the fence."Both boys miss playing hockey on their teams, with up to three practices and two games every week.For them, their backyard rink has become a lifesaver."It's something to do ... 100 per cent. I really want to get back there," 10-year-old Luke said.'Sometimes crisis creates opportunities'The Myshkowsky brothers are part of a trend in Winnipeg that began when Manitoba went into Code Red pandemic restrictions in November.Gyms, arenas, swimming pools and even outdoor playgrounds were closed — and Manitobans were told to stay home to reduce transmission of COVID-19.For anyone hoping to set up a home gym, it's hard to find a barbell or exercise bike anywhere in the city."People are stuck with no gyms, no nothing. They need exercise," said Ryan Starkell, owner of My O.D.R. (which stands for outdoor rink)."I think it's great for mental health to have people to be able to go outside their backyard and exercise a little bit, get a skate and have some fun and let loose, you know, and maybe stop thinking about everything else that's bad that's going on in the world right now."Starkell started his business in September as a way of making a little extra cash to buy Christmas presents for his five children.He thought he might build a dozen rinks for friends and family, but his business has exploded.Starkell has already hired a handful of people to help him build and fill the rinks with water. He's even started offering a DYI package, but he can still barely keep up."Everyone wants their rink built now," Starkell said, taking a short break during a rink-building project. "It's a lot of demand, and it's more than I expected to take on, that's for sure. But doing my best to manage it, you know, not sleeping too much, really trying to cram as much in as I can."Winnipeg isn't the only place seeing the outdoor rink craze.NiceRInk is an American family business that sells full do-it-yourself rink kits and all of the individual pieces — but it's taking orders faster than it can manufacture the product."Definitely an extreme demand," owner Jim Stoller said last week from Genoa City, Wis."We're easily double up right now and just everyone just running ragged as much as they can. Nights, weekends, just trying to get everything out for everyone as fast as we possibly can.... Sometimes crisis creates opportunities." Stoller grew up playing high-level hockey in the USHL, the top junior ice hockey league. Some of his fondest childhood memories involve the outdoor rink his father built, and he still scrimmages with his son on his backyard rink."We love hockey. And when you put a rink in the backyard, there's just nothing like it," Stoller said.NiceRink ships to Canada, and its products can be found at a major retailer here. The company is negotiating a distribution agreement with a second major Canadian retailer, Stoller said, adding he can't disclose more details just yet.Warning issued about thin iceIt's not just backyards being made into rinks.As they have for generations, people are also shovelling snow off rivers and their neighbourhood retention ponds for a place to skate — something the City of Winnipeg is warning against."This is Canada. I mean, there's ice, people want to play hockey. We get it.... [But] we don't want to see a loss of life. We don't want to see people go through the ice," Mayor Brian Bowman told a news conference last week.The ice on the rivers is still thin and fragile, and frozen retention ponds are never safe.The water piped into them carries road salt, making the ice unstable and potentially dangerous, he said.Every weekend, there are numerous water rescue calls, forcing police, paramedics and fire personnel to respond. On a recent weekend, there were 17 calls, reporting people walking or skating on thin ice around the city."We don't want to divert first responders right now, at a time when we know they're being called ... to help out at personal care homes, for example. We don't want to stretch those resources any more than necessary," Bowman said.The city has also stepped up patrols of retention ponds by bylaw officers to remind people it's prohibited, as well as hazardous."We have to utilize the options that are available under provincial public health orders," the mayor said. "Ice skating isn't one of them right now unless it's in a backyard rink."

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

    Mom-and-pop Indian investors increasingly buying U.S. stocks have been drawn to a company that has no presence in India so far: electric car maker Tesla Inc. Indians are placing bigger-than-ever bets on U.S. stocks this year as the American stock market has recovered faster than markets in India and other emerging nations following a crash sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. While firms such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook - which have a significant presence in India - are popular among Indian investors venturing into U.S. stocks, data from brokerages shows Tesla has emerged as a new favourite.

  • No wonder the galactic federation spurns us — Canada can't manage the one we have on Earth

    What is it about former government officials spilling the beans on space aliens?According to a torrent of shares on Twitter and Facebook, Israel's former head of space security, Haim Eshed, like former Canadian minister of national defence Paul Hellyer before him, says there really are aliens out there. But Eshed has gone a step further, declaring that a "galactic federation" not only exists but had rejected our membership because we just aren't ready.While it may be easy to blame social media for spreading wild conspiracy theories, this time the source was the traditionally very credible Jerusalem Post, which on Tuesday published in English for the first time parts of an interview issued in Hebrew. Other credible sources, including NBC, have repeated the Post's report, though without offering evidence the comments were true.While CBC News clearly has no evidence to endorse the comments either, exploring the reason for our putative rejection may actually draw us irresistibly to the nearest provincial boundary — a concept evidently backed by University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe.Saving us from COVID-19Tombe believes that thinking about how to pass the galactic entry test could push the Canadian economy into a new burst of activity that will help pull us out of the COVID-19 pandemic hole."Any galactic federation worth its salt would want to admit new members only once those members get their own houses in order," he said on Tuesday shortly after the Jerusalem Post story was released.And according to a paper published by Tombe last month, by failing to fix the kinks in our own Canadian federation — specifically in interprovincial trade — this country, at least, has proved it is not yet ready to play ball in the galactic league."It's important to keep in mind what trade barriers are in Canada," Tombe said, attempting to put himself into the mind of the intragalactic admissions committee. "They're not tariffs or quotas on flows of goods from one province to another."And while aliens would likely have a lot of trouble telling the difference between a Canadian in one province from a Canadian in another, the trade barriers are based on what to a methane-breathing lizard would be absurd tiny quibbles.Tombe calls it "friction" because businesses face a smorgasbord of rules that are different in every province.A contractor can't work in the next province because her first aid kits don't meet their slightly different standards — or, the classic example, wine cannot be taken across borders because of differing provincial liquor rules, for which Conservative MP Dan Albas this week proposed a partial solution.Paul Krugman on Alien tradeIf Tombe has encountered an alien, he certainly didn't reveal it, but that has not stopped other economic thinkers — including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman — from speculating using aliens as fodder for their thinking.In a 1978 paper when he was an assistant professor at Yale University, decades before winning the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, Krugman famously addressed the issue in "The Theory of Interstellar Trade," which was clearly hampered, he implied, when goods travel at close to the speed of light."This paper represents one small step for an economist in the direction of a theory of interstellar trade," he wrote. "It goes directly to the problem of trade over interstellar distances, leaving aside the analysis of trade within the solar system."Krugman has since described the paper as a serious analysis of a silly problem (you might wonder if the galactic federation would agree) that he wrote to cheer himself up.In a similar vein, economist Zachary Feinstein, an expert in financial engineering, wrote a paper about one of the Star Wars adventures, analyzing, among other things the cost of blowing up the Death Star."Economics and finance, much like the Force as explained by Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, is 'created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together,'" Feinstein wrote.Co-operation makes us richerTrevor Tombe's analysis is somewhat more practical. As the COVID-19 pandemic erodes the Canadian economy, fixing the flaws in interprovincial trade is not just a nice thing to do; it would make the entire country richer.Tombe estimates it would add about five per cent a year to the Canadian economy. The International Monetary Fund puts the figure in the same ballpark at about four per cent.Five per cent may seem small at first glance, but that is the same as Canada's entire financial and insurance industry. And the solution, he said, is relatively simple.So far under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement, the provinces have hammered out at least one solution: negotiating the contents for a first aid kit that is acceptable in every province, but going through each regulation is time consuming and would delay those benefits for years or even decades."What we could do to speed things up is just to, across the board, say no matter what good or service you're talking about, it is automatically compliant with our province's standard if you're compliant with any other province's," Tombe said.And illustrating how wise and co-operative we were with our fellow provinces, and showing that we understood how co-operation makes everyone better off, would demonstrate to a galactic federation — should one actually turn out to exist — that we would make good members, he said."So this is something Canada should tackle before making an application."Follow Don Pittis on Twitter: @don_pittis

  • Liberal MP and doctor says he'll vote against assisted death bill

    A Liberal MP and medical doctor says he will vote against his government's contentious medical assistance in dying (MAID) bill, warning that it could allow people suffering from deep but temporary despair to end their lives.Marcus Powlowski, who represents the Ontario riding of Thunder Bay-Rainy River, already voted against Bill C-7 at the report stage in the legislative process — the only member of the government caucus to do so. He told CBC News he will "regrettably" do so again unless it's amended."I don't like voting against my party, but as someone with a medical background and somebody who has dealt with this issue over the years a lot, I think morally it's incumbent upon me to stand up when it comes to issues of health and life and death," he said.Powlowski has practised medicine in Canada, Africa and the South Pacific. He has two law degrees and a master's degree in health policy and has helped develop health law and policy for the World Health Organization and several governments.Powlowski — who insisted he is not opposed to MAID in principle — said a Quebec court ruling required the Liberal government to craft "very difficult legislation" to strike a balance between two starkly different views of MAID.> My biggest concern ... is that we don't end up using MAID for people who don't really want to die \- Liberal MP Marcus PowlowskiHe said he worries the resulting legislation may not address people who are "transient" in their wish to terminate their lives, such as someone who has a permanent disability or who now needs chronic care. Those feelings of anguish can fade over time as they adjust to a changed reality, he said."My biggest concern, as someone who has spent my whole life trying to avoid accidentally killing people, is that we don't end up using MAID for people who don't really want to die," he said."I think, with a bit of time, people may come around to the fact that there are reasons they want to live."The government introduced C-7 in February in response to a September 2019 Superior Court of Quebec ruling which found that the law's precondition for obtaining a physician-assisted death — that the individual seeking it must face a "reasonably foreseeable" natural death — was unconstitutional.The bill proposes to remove that requirement. It also disqualifies those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness from obtaining an assisted death.Lametti urges swift passage of billJustice Minister David Lametti is urging MPs to pass the bill "expeditiously" in order to meet a court-imposed Dec. 18 deadline.The government already has received two extensions on the new legislation due to disruptions caused by the global pandemic. While it could request a third extension, the government says its priority now is getting the legislation passed.The Conservative opposition and groups advocating on behalf of Canadians with disabilities say the bill removes safeguards, but Lametti has maintained the legislation strikes the right balance between protecting the vulnerable and giving Canadians the right to end needless suffering.Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has said that, instead of giving people a "tool" for assisted death, the government should develop a stronger framework to help people live better lives with better supports, housing and care. He also has accused the government of trying to rush a fundamentally important bill after wasting time by proroguing Parliament.At the report stage, 16 Conservative MPs voted in support of C-7, including Conservative House Leader Gerard Deltell.The current law requires that a patient seeking assisted death wait 10 days before obtaining it in cases where the death is "reasonably forseeable." The proposed new legislation omits that waiting period, although it maintains a 90-day waiting period for patients whose deaths are not considered reasonably foreseeable.Senate pre-studying C-7Conservatives had proposed amendments to keep the 10-day waiting period and to extend the 90-day period to 120 days. Both amendments were rejected in the House of Commons.The bill has been undergoing a pre-study in the Senate.Conservative Sen. Denise Batters, vice-chair of the Senate's legal and constitutional affairs committee, said the committee heard from 81 witnesses and most did not support the Liberal government's approach.She called C-7 "deeply flawed, poorly considered and likely unconstitutional."Quebec Sen. Chantal Peticlerc will sponsor C-7 when it reaches the Red Chamber.If the bill doesn't clear the Senate by next Friday's deadline, and if the government does not seek (or is refused) another extension by the courts, that would leave a disconnect between the law in Quebec and elsewhere. People in Quebec would have a legal right to assisted death without foreseeable death being a requirement, while the rest of Canadians would not have access to the broader eligibility.If the Senate decides to propose amendments, the bill would return to the House of Commons.While sharing concerns about the legislation's swift pace, the NDP and Bloc Quebecois are expected to support C-7.The NDP says it supports the right of Canadians to obtain medically assisted death to avoid unnecessary suffering at the end of life — but the party is also calling on the government to introduce a new national income support program to address concerns raised by disability advocates.A July report from Health Canada on medical assistance in dying in Canada showed that nearly 14,000 Canadians had received MAID since 2016. In 2019, MAID accounted for 2 per cent of deaths in Canada.A planned parliamentary review of the regime was delayed due to COVID-19, but is expected to begin next year.

  • How Ottawa restaurants can survive the winter lull

    In anticipation of a virtual holiday season, experts are offering restaurants some strategic advice on surviving a slow December and the upcoming winter lull. "You expect ups and downs, but never in 35 years have I seen this," said David Hopkins, president of The Fifteen Group, who's given strategic advice and guidance to restaurants for decades. "It keeps getting tougher and tougher."Hopkins said 2020 has been unprecedented for restaurants with shutdowns and revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With regions moving up and down Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, it's "next to impossible" to plan. Indoor dining reopened a month ago in Ottawa after a partial lockdown, with restrictions in place."[Ottawa's restaurants are] probably in a really challenging place right now in orange — in ten days they could be in red zone and all the best plans go to waste," said Hopkins.WATCH | Restaurant expert suggests ways to bring in revenue over the holiday:Many restaurants have historically relied on business in November and December to get them through what Hopkins calls "the terrible months" from January to March."On top of the pandemic circumstance, [the winter] can be extremely bleak," said Hopkins.From meal kits to gift cardsHopkins says he's recommending two things to restaurants right now. "The holiday season was always about holiday parties," he said. "Restaurants need to figure out how they could pivot to capture some of that revenue."Hopkins encourages restaurants to advertise individual meal kits for virtual office parties to employers this year. Those meal kits could be delivered to the homes of employees, he said.Secondly, because restaurants may be heavily relying on government wage and rent subsidies, Hopkins is recommending they sell as many gift cards as possible."If you sell over $50,000 of gift cards, that technically isn't a revenue," said Hopkins, explaining that the gift card sale is an exchange of payment method, so it won't affect applications for government subsidies. "It's 100 per cent money in the bank that they can hang on to and help them get through the pandemic."Check your supply chain"When those patios reopen in April, and the sun comes out ... the restaurant industry is going to come back strong," said Jeff Donaldson, a PhD candidate for public policy at Carleton University who specializes in small business emergency preparedness.It's the interim between now and then that restaurants need to brace for, said Donaldson.  Restaurant staff should find other sources of income for the winter and not rely on the industry as their main source of income, he said.For business owners, Donaldson says make sure to have a backup supply chain for meat, produce and other products through the winter — and to be prepared for suppliers to also be hit hard by COVID-19."That's probably their largest risk. Other than cash flow maintenance and being able to stay open ... the biggest thing they have to worry about is their supply chain."He recommends restaurants simplifying their menus in a time of "economic shock.""Bring it down to the basics. What sells well? How can I sell it?" said Donaldson.

  • Explosion damages Polish store near Amsterdam, 3rd in 2 days

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An explosion damaged a Polish supermarket in a Dutch town near Amsterdam early Wednesday morning, the third such blast in two days.Police said the explosion happened at a store in the town of Beverwijk, 30 kilometres (18 miles) northwest of Amsterdam. Nobody was injured, but the store was badly damaged in the explosion at 5:15 a.m. (0415 GMT).Dutch media reported that the owner of the store also owns another Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer that was gutted by an explosion and fire early Tuesday. The same night, another explosion hit a Polish supermarket in the southern town of Heeswijk-Dinther.Police are investigating the blasts and have not revealed a possible motive.All three stores were called Biedronka, but are not part of a large network of budget stores of the same name in Poland.The Associated Press

  • Russia's Sputnik V vaccination program has started, but it's facing resistance

    As Russia's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign got underway this week, thousands of Russians rolled up their sleeves and volunteered to be among the first to get their arms jabbed with a dose of Sputnik V.Many others, however, appear to be holding back to see how things turn out for those who did."People are worried because they don't understand how the vaccine is made, and they see a lot of controversy in the media," said Dr. Yevgeny Timakov, a Moscow-based infectious disease specialist."Most of my patients — about 80 per cent — want to get vaccinated, but of those … [only] 20 per cent are ready to do it right now," he told CBC News in an interview.His observations reflect what might be a broad public hesitancy to take a vaccine that has been developed, approved and delivered to the public in a record-shattering time frame.What Timakov is hearing from his patients echoes the findings of a public opinion survey done by the independent Lavada Institute in October. It suggests vaccine distrust among Russians has increased as the pandemic has worsened, with 59 per cent of those surveyed suggesting they are unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness.Another survey published around the same time by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that more than 70 per cent of Russians did not plan to get vaccinated. Still awaiting full Phase 3 resultsRussia's vaccine, whose name is meant to invoke memories of Soviet-era success in space, was the first in the world to be registered in August and since then, tens of thousands of health-care workers, teachers, military personnel and others with government connections have taken it.However, the vaccine's initial success was championed on the basis of results involving a small sample of less than 100 volunteers.    Subsequent results derived from larger Phase 3 trials have validated those early findings, but Sputnik V's developer has yet to publish those full results.Pfizer-BioNTech published its safety data this week as part of its approval process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and had its vaccine approved in Canada Wednesday."People are wary of vaccination and are waiting for the end of clinical trials and [to] see that the vaccine works. All this they will see in time," said Timakov, who supports the vaccine and is encouraging Russians to take it.Its maker, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has said it hopes more than two million Russians can be vaccinated by the end of the month although it's unclear if that target can be met.Russia repeatedly promised a national vaccination program throughout the fall, but production delays kept pushing the start date back.'The right thing to do'CBC News visited one of the 70 hospitals and clinics in the Moscow area that began administering the vaccine this week as part of the national immunization program.    Many of those who signed up to be among the first to get inoculated were health-care workers, at higher risk of contracting the virus."You need to get vaccinated because you need to keep working," said Dr. Olga Maskova.Like everyone else who received the vaccine, Maskova was handed an information sheet listing the possible short-term side effects, including chills, fever and skin irritation.   "I'm absolutely convinced that this is the right step," she said. "Later, the vaccine might be perfected, and maybe there will be other vaccines, but I think this is the right thing to do at this time."Sputnik V is an adenovirus-based platform that uses a modified common cold virus to trigger the body's immune system to produce antibodies against the coronavirus and requires a booster shot 21 days after the first injection. It's a similar process to the one used by Oxford University and AstraZeneca for its vaccine. India, South Korea, U.A.E. sign on for SputnikWestern experts have been split on the Russian vaccine, with some bemoaning the lack of transparency of the trials and the reliance on early data to draw sweeping conclusions about its effectiveness.    Others, however, argue the science behind the vaccine is proven, and it will likely make an important contribution to fighting the virus globally once it is in widespread use.Natalia Kuzinkova, the chief doctor at Clinic No. 68, the facility CBC News visited, said she understands there may be reticence to be among the first to get vaccinated but that the risks of waiting are far greater."My role as a doctor is to explain the risks there will be if they don't take the vaccine," she said. "Yes, I hear the opinions,  but my responsibility is to tell them that if they haven't been sick yet, they could still get sick and die."The Kremlin has fought an intense global public relations campaign to sell its vaccine to COVID-weary customers abroad but also to demonstrate Russian superiority in an area that was once a point of pride for the former Soviet Union: vaccine production.Few Western governments, with the notable exception of Hungary in the European Union, have thus far expressed an interest in the Russian vaccine. However, dozens of nations in other parts of the world, including India, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, have signed agreements to buy it.Process moving too fast, say someWhile some of the concerns over the virus are clearly rooted in the adversarial nature of the relationship between Putin and his counterparts in Europe and North America, they have also been amplified by Russia's own bragging about the vaccine's success and the timing of proclamations that appeared designed to one-up announcements by Western vaccine makers.The CBC News team in Moscow visited the Kuznetsky Most pedestrian mall a few blocks from the Kremlin to ask people at random if they planned to sign up for the vaccination.Most told us they would not."I don't trust this vaccine," said Artyom Bagamayev. "The trials usually take many years, but here, it's just a bit too fast.""In the past, it was an arms race, but now, it's a biological one, a vaccine race."Natalia Panfilova agreed."You can't produce an effective vaccine in such a short period of time and test it and say it's effective," she said. "I don't understand if it works or if it doesn't work or how effective it is."Putin not yet vaccinatedThe potential for vaccine hesitancy is clearly not unique to Russia, but it may be accentuated by a longstanding lack of trust in the country's health-care system.Hospitals in many parts of the country are being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, and social media has been inundated with videos shot by patients showing deplorable conditions.So far during this second wave of coronavirus cases, Russian authorities in most cities, including the capital, Moscow, have been reluctant to invoke lockdowns because of the heavy economic toll it might inflict on an already struggling economy.The severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 500 deaths a day, also makes getting a large public buy-in to the vaccine program even more essential if the virus is to be brought under control.While many prominent Russians have been shown on TV getting their vaccinations, the most prominent person in the country, and the vaccine's biggest cheerleader, so far has not.The Kremlin says Putin has not taken the two doses of the vaccine and has not yet offered a time frame on when he will do so.WATCH | Why some Russians are wary of getting the Sputnik V vaccine:

  • Twitter, Tumblr, Vimeo push back against EU rules on illegal online content

    Twitter and three other U.S. tech companies have urged the EU to take a flexible approach towards harmful and illegal online content instead of blanket rules requiring takedown, saying this would preserve an open internet. U.S. internet media group IAC/InterActiveCorp-owned online video platform Vimeo, nonprofit browser maker Mozilla and Automattic, owner of online publishing tool WordPress.com, made the call a week before EU tech chief Margrethe Vestager is due to present her draft rules. Known as the Digital Services Act, the rules aim to get bigger companies to take more responsibility for removing illegal and harmful content as soon as they have been notified.