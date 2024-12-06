Businesses in Ferndale spend day cleaning up following earthquake
When the rocking stopped, business owners in the Humboldt County town checked in on their shops. Some lucked out without too much damage. Others were left with a mess.
Last year was the hottest year on record, oceans boiled and glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it has left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
Widespread warnings line much of Ontario for more dangerous snow squalls and difficult travel. Some of the harder-hit areas are looking at another 20-40+ cm of snow into Friday. Be prepared and have a proper winter travel plan in place
There may be a significant impact on travel times in parts of southern Ontario again on Thursday as lake-effect snow squalls reignite in the snowbelt regions
Winter driving can be dangerous — CAA recommends storing these 16 essentials in your vehicle emergency kit.
Most southern Ontarians may be ready for a winter breather already, with rounds of snow and colder temperatures settling in to start December. But a return to fall is much closer than you think
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items off grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
OTTAWA — A prominent Saskatchewan First Nation Chief has accused Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer of using legislation to recognize the right to safe drinking water as a political "tactic."
After a weekend snowstorm dumped up to 140 centimetres in the Muskoka region, snow has finally made its way to the rest of Ontario, prompting widespread bus cancellations and hazardous driving conditions.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of northern California on Thursday prompted short-lived tsunami warnings that included the San Francisco Bay area
A strong storm is moving across the east coast, bringing a messy mix and the risk for power outages. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
A snowy Wednesday is upon eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with the most severe weather expected around Kingston and Belleville.The entire region is under some kind of snow-related weather alert. Those communities along Lake Ontario are under a snow squall warning, with sudden blasts of heavy, blowing snow expected.Kingston and Belleville could each see a total of 15 centimetres of snow with three to six centimetres falling per hour, according to an updated warning issued around 12:30 p.m. Th
Cold, northwesterly flow will fire up the snow squalls once again. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
“This is pretty unusual behavior,” a researcher said.
Officials on the West Coast are monitoring the effects of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit off the coast of northern California. In response, a tsunami warning was issued for the Douglas/Lane Line area of Oregon and Davenport, Calif., but the warning was later called off by officials.
Planting trees is a popular way to mitigate climate change, but in northern and Arctic regions, it may not be an effective solution.A recent study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, found that tree planting in northern boreal and Arctic regions is not only ineffective at mitigating climate change, but may actually cause net warming. "Tree planting, in the many areas of the tropics and lower latitudes is of course something that can help be part of the solution to mitigate climate change
HAVANA (AP) — A new, widespread power outage plunged Cuba into darkness on Wednesday after one of the island’s major power plants failed, leaving millions without electricity and forcing authorities to suspend classes and work activities indefinitely.
HAVANA (AP) — After a nationwide blackout left millions without electricity for several hours in Cuba, the power grid was restored Thursday, authorities said, adding that scheduled power outages will now resume.
The Hawaiian crows, or alala, were last found on Hawaii’s Big Island, but they went extinct in the wild in 2002, officials with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in a statement. The birds, described as intelligent and charismatic, are the last survivor of all the Hawaiian crow species. Habitat loss, predation and disease by introduced species are threats, among other factors.
The clock is already ticking on the latest blast of Arctic air. However, the road to the warming trend that follows will be bumpy and strewn with multiple storms-some of which will bring snow and ice rather than rain for some locations, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. After a January-like cold start to the weekend in the East, temperatures will gradually climb into the first part of next week. Temperatures will trend upward through the 40s in New York City. Highs in Washington, D.C., will go fr
Yukon Energy says one of the hydro units at its Aishihik generating station will be offline until spring because of an equipment failure — but the company says it will still be able to meet the territory's power demands through the winter."Occasionally equipment fails. And we essentially have a contingency built into our system, so if a unit fails that we can still provide adequate energy to our ratepayers," said Paul Murchison, Yukon Energy's vice president of engineering.Murchison said a part