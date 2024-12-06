Businesses in Ferndale spend day cleaning up following earthquake

CBC

Planting trees is a popular way to mitigate climate change, but in northern and Arctic regions, it may not be an effective solution.A recent study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, found that tree planting in northern boreal and Arctic regions is not only ineffective at mitigating climate change, but may actually cause net warming. "Tree planting, in the many areas of the tropics and lower latitudes is of course something that can help be part of the solution to mitigate climate change