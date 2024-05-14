Businesses given green light to stay open on holidays

KIRKLAND LAKE - A community is breaking tradition and embracing a new era of holiday shopping.

At its May 9 meeting, Kirkland Lake council officially passed its bylaw to allow businesses to stay open on certain holidays. It goes into effect on Wednesday, May 22, just after the May long weekend.

New users fees and charges that go into effect on July 1 have also been approved.

In Ontario, retail businesses must close on New Year’s Day, Family Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The provincial act exempts gas stations, pharmacies and tourist businesses. Outside of that, a municipal exemption bylaw is needed to open on one of the nine days.

The change in Kirkland Lake allows businesses to be open on holidays, but does not require it. The goal is to maintain and develop tourism in the town.

For the user fee changes, some of the increases are the pool and arena rentals, day camps, pool rates, gym passes, fitness classes and personal training.

For nine 30-minute swimming lessons, the current rate for residents is $60. It’s being increased to $69. For five private lessons for residents, it currently costs $105 and it will increase to $125.

The town’s baseball field per game will also be going up. For the Kirkland Lake slo-pitch league, the team rate cost for an eight-week session will increase from from $318 to $332.

Marriage licences will increase from $125 to $150, while civil marriage ceremonies will increase from $250 to $300.

In-ground burials at the Kirkland Lake Cemetery are also going up. For an adult grave (three feet by eight feet) the cost will go from $675 to $735, not including HST. The cost for child graves will remain the same.

Garbage bags, per bag, will increase from $3.50 to $4.

Landing, hangar and parking fees for the town’s airport are also going up in price.

