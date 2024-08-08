Businesses, others prepare for possible flooding

Tropical Storm Debby is slowly moving northeast, causing even more flooding on the Carolina coasts. Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer said a stalled front over the Mid-Atlantic, coupled with Debby and its tropical moisture moving north sets the stage for heavy downpours. It will be critical to see where the center of the storm goes. The strongest impacts of the storm system in the Baltimore area will arrive in Maryland Friday morning and persist through the afternoon with gusty winds of about 30-40 mph, strong thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes east of the storm track. Along the storm track and to its west, there will be very heavy rain and gusty winds. The worst of the rainfall will be in the Western Maryland mountains.