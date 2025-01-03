Businesses, residents prepare as winter storm could blanket KC this weekend
Kansas Citians are getting ready for this weekend's winter weather by stocking up on snow scrapers and ice melts.
Treacherous travel is likely across parts of southern Ontario through the weekend as powerful snow squalls affect heavily travelled highways
An underwater volcanic eruption could be on your 2025 bingo card
How do electric vehicles stand up to Saskatchewan's frigid temperatures? CBC's Alex Soloducha takes a look.
This interesting discovery could be the first of many ways to solve environmental challenges related to coffee waste and sand extraction. The post Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds appeared first on The Manual.
The giant supervolcano that lies under Yellowstone National Park is cooling off in the west but staying hot in the northeast.
Pacific lows stir up the weather for the first weekend of the year in British Columbia
Russian officials warned of severe environmental damage Wednesday as thousands of people came out to clean up tons of fuel oil that spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers more than two weeks ago in the Kerch Strait, near Moscow-occupied Crimea.
All of the equipment has been removed and the power and ventilation has been turned off. The federal team in charge of cleaning up the old gold mine says there's no longer any need for anyone to go underground. The CBC's Richard Gleeson reports.
A mother killer whale who famously pushed the body of her dead newborn for 17 days in 2018 has lost another calf, and researchers say she is again carrying the body in an apparent act of grief.
Snowfall totals are expected to range between 10-30 centimeters before transitioning to rain
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
Snow squalls set up along Lake Huron shorelines as well as Georgian Bay shores today and continue into Friday. Upwards of 40cm is possible in some locales closest to Georgian Bay. Meteorologist Laura Power has all your forecast details.
Miami's luxurious barrier islands high-rises are sinking, pointing to an expensive issue for coastal properties and cities worldwide.
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
Green hydrogen is a crucial component in the global effort to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, like long-haul transportation, construction, and manufacturing. A process first discovered in the early 19th
LONDON (AP) — Parts of the United Kingdom were flooded Wednesday as heavy rains and powerful winds continued to disrupt New Year’s celebrations.
Hundreds of people cannot return home, roads are closed and train services cancelled due to flooding.
Canmore, Alta., is getting a wildlife fence to try and prevent collisions with animals on the stretch of highway that runs through the town. The new fence is being built by the province and work is slated to start in the spring. However, there are still questions over whether there are enough connections for animals to navigate the area once the fence is completed.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have found evidence suggesting high levels of road salt in B.C. streams can cause death of salmon eggs and deformities in young salmon, and they hope their results will cause cities to adopt "smarter salting practices."
North Atlantic right whales should live well past 100 years, but threats to the endangered species, including from commercial crab and lobster fishing, have cut their lifespan to a fraction of that, a recent study suggests.Published in the journal Science Advances, the study focused on southern right whales, which aren't endangered and can live up to 130 years. However, as southern and northern right whales are closely related, lead author Greg Breed said the study "confirmed the sad state of af