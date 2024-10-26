Businesses shut up shop ahead of Rachel Reeves’s Budget

Thousands of businesses are closing ahead of this week’s Budget, which economists fear will amount to one of the biggest corporate tax raids of the modern era.

The Chancellor has declared her maiden fiscal statement will “grow the economy” and attract investment into Britain.

Figures show there has been a surge in the number of business owners shutting up shop amid widespread concern Rachel Reeves will raid capital gains tax to fill in an attempt to raise £40 billion.

More than 1,600 company directors have chosen to wind down their businesses so far this month, which is by far the highest number of closures this year and more than double the amount for the whole of last October, according to notices filed to The Gazette.

There has been a significant rise in business closures since August, when Sir Keir Starmer warned the party’s first Budget would be “painful”.

Ms Reeves is set to unveil a significant increase to employers’ national insurance by as much as two percentage points as well as making a cut to the earnings thresholds at which employers start making national insurance contributions. The measures are set to raise as much as £20 billion, representing “one of the biggest tax raising measures of modern times”, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Anna Leach, the chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said there is “huge frustration and huge disappointment” among business leaders ahead of the Budget, who feel Sir Keir “said he understood businesses, but clearly doesn’t”.

She added: “How can we be positive that the Government will be interested in actual stability rather than cheap political wins?”

Caroline Sumner, the chief executive of R3, a trade association of insolvency and restructuring firms, said her members from across the UK have seen an increase in enquiries.

“There are concerns about budget implications and tax rises in the Budget so they are seeking to avoid that by bringing their plans forward,” she said.

The anticipated raid on capital gains tax, which could see business owners as well as shareholders taxed at a higher rate, along with changes to the non-dom regime, have already been blamed for pushing millionaires into leaving Britain.

The Chancellor is expected to prolong the freeze to income tax thresholds, a so-called “stealth tax”, which would drag millions of people into paying higher tax rates, as well as ending inheritance tax exemptions for businesses and agricultural land.

She will also rewrite fiscal rules to unleash a borrowing spree of up to £50 billion, a move that experts say will lead to interest rates staying higher for longer and risk pushing up the price of mortgages.

Last night, a leading Labour donor said that rich people threatening to flee Britain to avoid tax rises should “f--- off”.

Dale Vince, the millionaire green energy tycoon, suggested the country would be better without those planning to leave the UK once Ms Reeves raises taxes in this month’s Budget.

“If people only live here because they pay less tax, they should f--- off,” he told The Telegraph. “This is a brilliant country. There’s no way people won’t live here because of a fairer tax system.”

Sir Keir and Ms Reeves have repeatedly promised they would not tax “working people” but in recent days ministers have struggled to define what they mean by a working person.

Carl Emmerson, the deputy director at the IFS, said: “I don’t think there is a tax rise you can do, which wouldn’t lead to someone in paid work losing out.”

He added that forcing employers to increase their national insurance contributions will make it more expensive to employ people and “will be felt in wages eventually”.

“The theory and the evidence is that it will lead to lower wages,” he said. “That will dampen growth in the short term. And in the longer run people might be less inclined to work longer hours – that is how you get a negative effect in a sustained way on growth.”

Craig Beaumont, the executive director of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the rise to employers’ national insurance will make “almost every job in the private sector more expensive” and is urging Ms Reeves to announce an increase to employer allowance to cushion the blow.

The number of businesses filing notices for voluntary liquidation – meaning directors have chosen to wind up a company rather than being ordered to do so by a court because of bankruptcy – rose to a yearly high of more than 1,600 this month, according to a Bloomberg analysis of notices filed in The Gazette.

Edwin Kirker, a London-based liquidator, said he had seen a rise in the number of business owners looking to wind up ahead of the Budget.

“There’s a raft of them that have been coming through in the last couple of months ever since everyone began assuming the Government would increase inheritance tax and capital gains tax,” he said.

A HM Treasury spokesman said: “As the Chancellor made clear at the International Investment Summit in London: when we said we would end instability, make growth our national mission and enter a true partnership with business, this government meant it. We do not comment on speculation around tax changes outside of fiscal events.”