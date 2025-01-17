Busta Rhymes charged with assault in New York; investigation 'ongoing'

Busta Rhymes is facing an assault charge in New York and will soon have his day in court.

A New York Police Department spokesperson told USA TODAY on Thursday that Busta Rhymes, 52, born Trevor Smith Jr., had turned himself in at Brooklyn's 84th precinct Tuesday night.

He was charged with third-degree assault and given a desk appearance ticket, which requires him to make an appearance in criminal court for an arraignment. The investigation is "ongoing," per the spokesperson.

Third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, means a person intentionally inflicts physical injury, "recklessly causes physical injury" or "causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument," according to New York state law.

Busta Rhymes performs at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards at Manchester Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on Nov. 10, 2024.

USA TODAY has reached out to Busta Rhymes' representatives for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charge stems from a Jan. 10 incident in which a 50-year-old person was punched in the face multiple times near the corner of Jay and Front streets in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood after a verbal dispute, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

"The victim sustained swelling to the left side of the face," the statement stated, revealing the person had been transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition.

Busta Rhymes' arraignment has been set for Feb. 3, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

TMZ and the New York Post were the first to report the news.

The Grammy-nominated "Woo-Hah!! Got You All In Check" rapper was previously charged with second-degree assault in 2015 for allegedly throwing a cardboard container of protein drink at a gym employee in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2023, the BET Awards recognized Busta Rhymes with the lifetime achievement award. He was scheduled to embark on a 24-date Blockbusta Tour last year, but it was canceled a week before it was set to kick off. Before that, he was on the road with 50 Cent's The Final Lap tour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Busta Rhymes charged with assault in Brooklyn