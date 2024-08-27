Busted for vaping and entering
Two people were taken into custody after Smoke Land, a vape shop on the 100th block of West Street and Detroit Avenue, was broken into Tuesday morning.
Two people were taken into custody after Smoke Land, a vape shop on the 100th block of West Street and Detroit Avenue, was broken into Tuesday morning.
Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro
London Drugs hired Carlos Cenon Santos to work as a "merchandise handler" — a title that turned out to be as fitting for the B.C. man's criminal pursuits as his actual employment.According to a B.C. provincial court judgment, Santos stole as much as $2 million worth of stock from London Drugs, one high-end item at a time, over the course of five years, selling the goods on Craigslist and pocketing as much as $1 million."The quantum of the theft is clearly staggering," Judge Nancy Phillips said a
"The words coursed through my body looking for an answer — an answer I owed only myself."
A Toronto police officer accused of theft, fraud and other crimes was arrested at an airport while trying to leave the country, police say.Const. Boris Borissov, 48, was arrested by the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) on Saturday while trying to leave the country at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport, Toronto police said in a release Monday.Borissov was due to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Monday morning, police say. He now faces one charge of failing
SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.
Cara Dugan, 40, allegedly left her 3-month-old baby alone in her pickup truck while she attended a county fair, authorities said
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
The captain of the luxury Bayesian yacht that sank near Porticello, off the coast of Sicily, last week will face an investigation into multiple counts of manslaughter and negligent shipwreck, the Italian prosecutor’s office announced Monday.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed introduced what she calls a “very aggressive strategy” after the Supreme Court ruled people living on streets can be cited, fined, or even jailed even if they have nowhere to go. CNN’s Nick Watt joins a city sweep of an encampment and talks to the people living there.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi sheriff's deputy is seeking a shorter federal prison sentence for his part in the torture of two Black men, a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Amber Spradlin was found fatally stabbed in the home of Michael McKinney ll, who has been arrested alongside Michael McKinney lll and Josh Mullins
Waterloo Regional Police say there were two separate cases of attempted abductions in the region over the weekend.In the first, a woman was out on a run in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North in Ayr (North Dumfries township) at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when she was approached by a vehicle, police say.Police said in a news release that a man then exited the vehicle and made an attempt to physically pull the woman inside. The woman was able to escape and run away from the da
The 24-year-old also was driving with a suspended license when he was pulled over in Sumter County, South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old has been arrested on murder charges after three men and a 17-year-old boy were found dead in a park near the north edge of Dalton, Georgia, authorities said.
"George got a swanky new convertible for his 14th birthday. He crashed into a tree the next day."
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run on Highway 401 in Mississauga last year, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.In a news release issued Monday, OPP said the collision happened in Highway 401's westbound collector lanes near Mavis Road on April 22, 2023, around 2:30 a.m.Police previously said witnesses saw a white Audi S5 car driving with "extreme high rates of speed" slam into the man's car. The collision caused the man's vehicle to rotate and get pushed into the guar
Lauren Besse appeared in court Monday morning, facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her husband, Danny Magowan. At about 7 a.m. CST on Friday, Warman RCMP said they got a call about an injured man at a home in the rural municipality of Corman Park, which encompasses areas on the outskirts of Saskatoon.Police said they found a 42-year-old man, who was declared dead by paramedics at the scene, according to a news release. The man was identified as Magowan.RCMP's major crimes unit to
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani judge on Monday acquitted a man who was charged with spreading misinformation that helped spark widespread rioting in the U.K. earlier this month, officials said.
Ahead of Taylor Swift’s July 14, 2023, concert in Denver, Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer at the Food Bank of the Rockies, got an unusual call. The billionaire pop star wanted to donate tens of thousands of meals to the nonprofit — a philanthropic effort she had repeated, much like her favorite songs, as she traverses the country on her 52-city Eras Tour.