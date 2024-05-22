Busy council car park closed after inspection

The multi-storey levels (decks four to nine) of Moorfield car park in the centre of the city are closed [Lee Trewhela/LDRS]

A multi-storey section of Truro’s biggest council-operated car park has been closed after "concerns" were raised during an inspection, a council says.

Decks four to nine of the Moorfield car park in the centre of the city have been shut.

Cornwall Council said the car park's ground floor and outside sections, as well as an area for reserved permit holders, remained open.

The closure leaves only three long-stay council-run car parks in the city centre fully open, at Edward Street, Garras Wharf and Mores.

'Dying city centre'

The council’s full statement read: "The multi-storey section of Moorfield Car Park in Truro will close from Tuesday evening following concerns highlighted during a routine inspection of the structure.

"The ground floor and outside sections, as well as the parking area for reserved permit holders, remains open."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), about 100 people have commented on the closure on Facebook, with many questioning how it was safe to park on the ground floor if there were concerns with the levels above.

One person wrote: “Wow. How long until this will be rectified?

"Truro is an already dying city centre, we need to do everything we can to bring people in to the city. To save our jobs and bring money in to our local economy.”

The LDRS has contacted the council about how long the upper levels were likely to be closed and to ask how it was addressing people’s fears about parking on the ground floor.

