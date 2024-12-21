Busy holiday travel period begins at Orlando International Airport; millions of passengers expected

CBC

Kamloops' beloved steam locomotive may be back on new tracks by 2026 to run one of the world's longest steam-powered rail excursions. After talks of keeping the historic train off the rails to be displayed in a museum, a new board of directors at the Kamloops Heritage Railway Society is taking things in a new direction, with the goal of returning the locomotive to operation. "This train has touched the hearts of so many of our residents and visitors from around the world," said Jordan Popadynetz