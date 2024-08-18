Busy Five Points road to be closed and won’t reopen until repairs are done

A section of a busy road in the heart of the Five Points neighborhood will be closed, according to City of Columbia Water Works officials.

A section of Harden Street that runs between Devine and Blossom streets will be closed at 7 p.m. Sunday for repairs, officials said in a news release.

Information about when the heavily-trafficked road will reopen was not available. Officials said the section will remain closed until “necessary repairs” are completed.

There was no word about what specific repairs are being made.

“Columbia Water apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause to our customers,” officials said in the release. “We ask for your patience as we work to improve the infrastructure in your area.”

A detour will be set up, and drivers are asked to adhere to the signs and follow the new route for traffic, according to the release.

Anyone with questions about the traffic change can contact the City of Columbia at 803-545-3300 or customercare@columbiasc.gov.