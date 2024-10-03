Butler County emergency response team returns home after Helene relief efforts
Butler County emergency response team returns home after Helene relief efforts
Butler County emergency response team returns home after Helene relief efforts
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Kirk is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
Desperate residents of the storm-battered mountains of western North Carolina lined up for water and food, hunted for cellphone signals and slogged buckets from creeks to flush toilets days after Hurricane Helene’s remnants deluged the region. Emergency workers toiled around the clock to clear roads, restore power and phone service, and reach people stranded by the storm, which has a death toll of more than 150 people across the Southeast.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they're investigating a violent attack on a girl that was captured on video on Friday night.
It’s been 103 years since the famed 1921 direct hit.
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A woman associated with MS-13 was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for her role in luring four young men to be killed by more than a dozen members of the violent transnational gang in the New York City suburbs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — As the sun rose Tuesday, Robert Robinson pulled himself from the sidewalk outside Fort Lauderdale's bus depot. It's where he'd slept — and become a violator of Florida's newest law.
The Fat Bear Week 2024 bracket reveal was postponed after a male bear attacked and killed a female bear at Brooks River in Alaska Monday.
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the forecast for October, predicting above seasonal temperatures across much of Canada, while cold air shots will affect Ontario and Quebec. British Columbia is expected to receive above-seasonal precipitation, and Atlantic Canada may be impacted by tropical remnants.
Hole Up There's a hole in the bottom of Lake Michigan — at least 40 of them, for that matter. As LiveScience reports, researchers at a protected region of the Great Lake are less sure than ever about the strange holes after doing a survey of the lakebed with a submersible robot. These bizarre craters were […]
"My late husband was dying of leukemia, and his religious community made us pay for his 'sin' to save him, and it cost like $5,000."
Rochelle Watts, 35, was found "safe" along with her four children in Australia on Monday, Sept. 30, according to police
Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into claims denied by Impact Plastics that managers did not let workers go. Several were swept away.
Const. Boris Borissov, a Toronto police officer found guilty of misusing police resources, falsifying police reports and stealing from dead people, will serve seven years in prison, an Ontario judge ruled Tuesday."Mr. Borissov's conduct in stealing from the very persons he was duty-bound to protect and exploiting the investigative powers with which he was entrusted must be met with a stern denunciatory and deterrent response," said Justice Mary Ellen Misener, who found Borissov guilty of all 15
A retired Lethbridge police officer and former head of a victims' advocacy group pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of trust, admitting to a sexual relationship with a client who'd sought his help as a domestic violence victim.Bill Kaye, 65, was originally charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment and breach of trust by a public officer. The first two charges were withdrawn after his plea.Following a joint sentencing recommendation, Justice Catherine Regier imposed a two-year conditional se
A Los Angeles doctor fatally found shot outside a medical facility this summer was also attacked by 3 men in the days prior to his death, police now say.
Will October see the country fall back into a cooler pattern across Canada as we progress through the autumn? Or, will we see the recent trend of warmer-than-usual temperatures continue? We have the details on what you can expect during the upcoming month.