Butley Ferry service ready for season launch

Roy Truman, the head ferryman of the Butley Ferry, says the service is vital in helping people reach the area

A ferry service that dates back to the 14th Century is set to launch for its 2024 season.

The four-metre (13ft) Butley Ferry crosses the creek between Butley and Orford in Suffolk and can take four passengers, or two with bicycles.

The service relaunches for 2024 on 30 March and remains operational until 13 October.

Roy Truman, the head ferryman, said the service was an important part of providing people access to the outdoors.

"As walking, cycling and the love of the outdoors has gained in popularity the people want to go out to the countryside and walk the quiet paths and this gives them access to that," he explained.

"If it wasn't for the ferry they wouldn't be able to get over to Orford and they'd have to walk eight miles to get here."

Mr Truman, a retired teacher, counts the captain of the Titanic, Edward Smith, as a relation.

The ferry has undergone maintenance over the winter and Mr Truman reassured that - despite his family's "bad track record with boats" - the service has not had any problems.

"We do have our own motto of 'we hardly ever sink', and as an added safety feature we've got 'other way up' painted on the bottom of the boat. So we feel we've just about got everything covered for passenger safety," he joked.

The service can transport four passengers across the creek

The ferry, which is rowed across the creek by volunteers, will run on weekends and bank holidays between 11:00 and 16:00 GMT.

Ian Foll, a volunteer who has joined the service in the last few weeks, said "balancing the elements" was the "correct technique" when travelling across.

"A lot of it is technique not strength," he explained.

"I get great pleasure from just the skill of roaring a boat across the river by oars - it's part of the fun.

"She's a modest ship but she does a very earnest job."

'Rare treasure'

Steven Worrall, another volunteer who has been with the service for the past 15 years, described the ferry as "a rare treasure".

"It's a great escape for me as well as the passengers," he said.

"This sort of thing is a rare treasure especially these days with mobile phones, the internet and all the rest of it.

"You can escape down here and get a bit of mindfulness.

"It's a natural creak and having the opportunity to be somewhere that hasn't changed over the centuries is a nice tradition."

Steven, Roy and Ian will be helping to run the ferry service this year

The Butley Ferry has been running on the current site since 1383 and was previously operated by ferrymen from Butley Priory.

It is believed it was used to carry livestock and crops to the nearby market.

The ferry continued in use but after World War One, in 1932, it was severely damaged and came to a halt.

It was then resurrected in 1993 and today about 1,200 passengers make use of the service each season.

