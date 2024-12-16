Button battery safety for the holidays

The Daily Beast

Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.