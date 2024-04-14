Buxton model railway station to be 'brought home'

A model of a Derbyshire railway station is to be brought to the county thanks to a group of volunteers.

The large replica of Buxton railway station was built by Reverend Jonathan Oldfield after he moved from Derbyshire to North Yorkshire in 1972.

After he died of bowel cancer in January, his wife contacted Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) to discuss "moving it home" to Derbyshire.

It will now be displayed at Wirksworth Station.

Dave Carlisle, chairman of FoBs, said: "We couldn't offer to host it, nor find anywhere else suitable in Buxton, so got in contact with heritage railway volunteers at Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, to see if the layout could be safely placed in their mini-museum at Wirksworth.

"We thought that there ought to be enough room to run the computer-controlled trains, showing them at their best."

Claire Oldfield said she was "pleased and proud" her husband's model would be moved to Derbyshire.

The digital command controlled (DCC) model consists of many trains and wagons and measures a total of 100 sq ft (9.2 sq m).

The long station platforms and buildings are all handmade to match those shown in historical photographs taken between 1928 and 1934.

Eric Hills, trustee of Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, plans to move the layout in the next week and to have it fully operational by the summer.

Mr Hills said: "We are excited to be chosen to provide a new home for this marvellous collection and layout at Wirksworth Station.

"The layout will be available for the community and schools to visit."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.