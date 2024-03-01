How to buy the best family car – plus our five top buys

From electric cars to hybrids, our handy guide tackles the common dilemmas when choosing a new car, and solves them - Sophie Winder

Gone are the days where buying a family car was a simple affair. Four doors, five seats, a petrol engine powerful enough to haul it along, and that was that. Off you went to the dealer, plonked down your hard-earned cash and came away with a smart saloon in which to carry your nearest and dearest.

Nowadays, it’s not quite that easy. What’s the most financially responsible way of doing it? Can you allow yourself the frisson of excitement a new car brings, or should you be sensible and perhaps buy used?

And what about SUVs? Their rise in popularity as family haulers has been unstoppable. But are they appropriate for our cleaner, greener times? Indeed, on that note, what should power your car? A traditional fossil fuel, or electricity – or a combination of both?

To help answer these questions, this guide takes you through what to buy, how to buy it and where to buy it – and includes our top five choices on the new car market today.

What makes a good family car?

Seems obvious, right? Space for the kids in the back and a large boot. And sure enough, if you approach the buying process with that in mind you probably won’t go far wrong. But there are some other important points to consider to secure a family car that really works for you.

For example: access. If you regularly have to load young children in and out of a car seat, it’s worth checking how wide the doors open, how large the apertures are and, of course, how high or low the seats themselves are positioned. Higher seats with wider-opening doors and larger apertures will make life easier – and could save you from back problems.

Talking of child seats, is there enough room to fit more than one at a time? Three child seats across one rear bench can be a squeeze, and most cars don’t have Isofix mounting points on the middle portion, so make sure you find one that does if you need them.

If you have a family dog who’ll come with you, think about suitable space and restraints in the boot. Perhaps seek a car into which a dog cage or boot divider will fit, which will leave you enough room to carry luggage without the risk of it falling over and injuring your pet.

Story continues

It’s also worth considering how well your car will wear. A suede-effect fabric in a cream finish, for example, may not be the best option if you have young children. Leather is always useful for its wipe-clean properties, but don’t discount fabric; with a protective coating applied by a specialist valet, it can be just as easy to clean.

Finally, how many seats do you really need? You might not think you need a seven-seater, but if you enjoy lots of days out with kids and grandparents you may find one of these proves more useful than you expect.

Conversely, if you can make do with five seats, you’ll widen the choice of cars available.

To SUV or not to SUV?

It’s a contentious question. As the SUV craze sweeps the country, many people are asking whether we really need them.

For families, it’s clear where the advantages lie. The raised seating positions of SUVs make it easier to buckle up child seats and give children a better view, which helps with avoiding car sickness.

Modern SUVs also tend to have practical features such as sliding rear seats that make the space inside more flexible, trading boot space for rear legroom.

An SUV isn’t the answer to everything, however. For one thing, they tend to use a little more fuel than the equivalent family car – especially if they have more powerful engines and four-wheel drive, as many do. To mitigate this, you could choose one of the burgeoning number of hybrid SUV options on the market.

While SUVs are practical, they tend not to offer quite as much outright boot space with the rear seats in place as conventional estate cars. What’s more, because their boot lips are higher, they can be harder for smaller or older dogs to climb into. So if you have lots of clutter to carry, or a family pet, an estate may yet be a better bet.

New vs used cars

The post-Covid 19 pandemic bump in the prices of used cars appears to be wearing off, which means prices are returning to more sensible levels compared with those of new cars.

Having said that, rampant inflation has driven new car prices through the roof – and given that used car prices are generally based thereon, second-hand cars are no longer the bargains they once were. That’s especially true the cheaper you go, with cars at the bargain basement end now costing much more than they once did.

If you’re thinking of buying something nearly new, it’s no longer the risk it once was. More and more manufacturers are offering long warranties – for example, Hyundai, Kia and MG all offer at least five years, while Toyota will offer a year’s manufacturer warranty if you service your car at a main dealer, regardless of whether it’s been serviced there before, up to a maximum of 10 years old.

With guarantees like these, it might pay you to buy a car that’s a year or two old. It’s in these first couple of years that new cars lose the largest proportion of their value, so if you aren’t too fussed about your ideal colour and specification, buying nearly-new can save a pot of cash, without really increasing your risk of mechanical repair.

Where to buy a family car

Most people will head to their local dealer once they’ve decided what they want. But that might not be the way to get the best deal.

For example, if you’re buying new or leasing, you may find there are better deals with brokers or with specialist leasing companies, whose economies of scale might mean they can beat dealers on price.

On the used market, meanwhile, traditional dealers are now finding themselves competing against car supermarkets and online dealers, which will deliver a car to your door for no extra cost, complete with a no-quibble money-back guarantee period. Of course, taking this latter route means you have to be satisfied with buying the car and paying for it sight unseen.

Auctions can still yield bargains, too. But if you’re looking to buy here, do your research first – and make sure you know what you’re doing. Some of the cars will have been unloved, some may have patchy histories, while your only chance to see and hear the car running will be as it is driven into the auction room – you won’t be able to drive it until you’ve bought it.

Financing vs buying outright

Chances are you probably don’t plan on buying your family car outright – after all, about nine in 10 British buyers now use some sort of finance to obtain their new car.

Financing a new or used car these days is usually done using a personal contract purchase, or PCP, deal. Here’s how it works: you pay an initial sum on the car, followed by a series of monthly payments for an agreed term – usually two, three or four years. During this period, you don’t own the car.

At the end of the term, you have the option to make a “balloon payment” to buy the car, which is usually slightly less than what it’s worth; alternatively, you can give it back with no strings, while in some cases you can use any equity you might have built up to put towards the deposit for your next car.

The great thing about using a PCP is that it makes paying for a car much easier, with a downpayment that’s a fraction of the full price and relatively affordable monthly repayments after that.

The downside, of course, is that interest rates on these deals are usually hefty, so the amount you repay – especially if you make the balloon payment to keep the car – can often be vastly in excess of its original list price.

Buying outright, on the other hand, gives you greater flexibility – you own the car from the word go, so you can keep it as long as you need and sell it whenever you want to.

You can always finance all or part of the purchase with a bank loan, too. This will result in higher monthly repayments than a PCP – but because the interest rates are usually much lower, you pay far less in the long run. And, of course, you get all the flexibility benefits of owning a car outright.

What about leasing?

As its name suggests, leasing is essentially a long-term rental. It might look like a PCP deal on the surface – again, you pay a sum upfront, this time called an initial rental, which is followed by a series of monthly repayments over a fixed term – but there’s no balloon payment at the end.

Monthly lease payments are often cheaper than PCP repayments, but for your lower price you’re getting less flexibility. Once the contract is up, you have to return the car, no ifs and no buts – usually, there’s no option to buy it even if you want to.

What’s more, a lease contract is more difficult to get out of if you hit financial difficulty. PCP deals include a clause by which, if you’ve paid at least half of what you owe (or you can make up the difference), you can give the car back and pay nothing more. By contrast, lease contracts tend to incur severe penalties for early repayment, which means you’re pretty much tied into them until the end.

That means they’re great if you’re financially secure and want to save some cash compared with financing a car – but might be less than ideal otherwise.

Petrol versus diesel versus hybrid versus electric

But what to power your family car? Below a certain budget, you’ve only got two real options: petrol or diesel. And if that’s the case, you might feel the need to veer away from the latter; diesel has been dragged through the mud in recent years, after all. But contrary to popular belief, it can still make sense – prices have fallen relative to petrol equivalents and diesel cars are still more economical, so should cost less to run.

What’s more, with the latest Euro 6 emissions regulations-compliant diesels emitting barely any more smog than their petrol counterparts, and in some cases even less, while also kicking out less CO2, they can in fact – believe it or not – be a more environmentally sound option.

Just make sure you stick to these Euro 6-compliant cars if you plan to drive in one of the clean air zones (CAZ) springing up around the country, or the London Ultra-Low-Emission Zone (ULEZ), because earlier diesels will incur hefty daily charges in these zones.

What if you can afford a hybrid? Or even an electric car (EV)? Well, “hybrid” is not the dirty word it once was – today’s hybrids are actually rather good to drive, as well as being remarkably efficient and low on emissions.

With a traditional (also known as “self-charging”) hybrid you get this benefit without having to plug in and charge it. Or opt for a plug-in hybrid (or PHEV for short) instead if you have somewhere to plug it in, and gain anywhere between 20 and 60 miles of electric range for shorter journeys, depending on the model you choose.

Fully electric cars can make brilliant family transport these days, too. There are plenty of long-range options that can travel 250-300 miles on a full charge, which is more than enough for a family day out, while many of these options can now be bought on the used market for less than £20,000.

It’s true that EVs tend to make the most sense if you can charge at home, though. Britain’s public charging infrastructure is not quite good enough to rely on solely; duff chargers can mean doing so can be stressful at the best of times, let alone when you have a couple of screaming kids in tow.

The five best family cars to buy today

Toyota Corolla: once a byword for middle-of-the-road, average motoring

Toyota Corolla

Not so long ago, the Corolla was considered the byword for middle-of-the-road, average motoring. Today’s Corolla, though, is smart, reliable, economical and good to drive. It doesn’t come cheap, and space in the back isn’t quite as good as the best – but as an all-round package, it is tough to beat.

Skoda Octavia: the roomiest, most comfortable of this type

Skoda Octavia

Comfort and space are two of the most obvious requirements in a family car – and the Octavia is the roomiest, most comfortable of this type, which is why it should be on your list. Add a plush interior and a range of frugal engines and it’s easy to see why the Octavia is so popular. In fact, the only thing that keeps it from greatness is the fiddly, glitchy touchscreen.

Kia Sportage: one of Britain's best-selling cars

Kia Sportage

It isn’t hard to see why the Sportage is one of Britain’s best-selling cars. Beneath eye-catching looks lies a car of real substance, with an equally stylish interior replete with neat, practical touches. That the Sportage can come with your choice of mild, full or plug-in hybrid engines only adds to its appeal – as does the seven-year warranty.

Volvo XC40: a family SUV with a premium feeL

Volvo XC40

Want a family SUV with a premium feel? The XC40 is the one to aim for. You get a choice of efficient mild or plug-in hybrid engines, plus there’s a pure electric option if that suits your needs. Whatever the power source, you get a beautifully finished interior, with plenty of space for the whole family, as well as wonderfully supportive seats and a comfortable ride.

MG 4: an electric family car that won't break the bank - alamy

MG 4

If you require an electric family car that won’t break the bank, however, the MG 4 is on the money. While the 4 isn’t quite as plush as its rivals, it offers sensible electric range and plenty of space for a very reasonable price – and MG will even offer a seven-year warranty, to give you peace of mind. If you want more power, the new XPower version is phenomenally quick.