Buy a landscape photograph by Murdo MacLeod

There are three to choose from in this exclusive selection of landscape photographs: an image of the Aonach Mòr summit from Lochaber in the Scottish Highlands, a geometric image of canals in Bruges, Belgium, and reindeer in the snow in the Cairngorms national park. You can buy your print here.

Canals at Dammes, Bruges, Belgium, 2018

“Geometry can be brutal. Too incisive and cutting. But sometimes it just wants to take you and lead you down the line. Infinity is always marked on the lens. This time I find it in the photograph, too.”

The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd, 2017

“Reindeer have lived here in the Cairngorms national park since 1952. Irresistible. Which makes a bit more sense than the wallabies who live on Loch Lomond – not to mention the four lynx that recently showed up in Kingussie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the summit of Aonach Mòr, Lochaber, Scotland, 2015

“There’s a sense of revelation when you walk out of the fog on to the mountain top straight into a bright clear day. Granite fins sticking out of a cloud ocean. A stranger called Tim appears too. I try not to hug him.”

Prices: exclusive of taxes and shipping

40cm x 60cm unframed £115, 40cm x 60cm framed £225

30cm x 45cm unframed £85, 30cm x 45cm framed £185

Global express shipping:

£8.5 UK

£13.15 Europe

£15 US & Canada

£39 Rest of World

Size options:

Medium: 40cm x 60cm (16in x 24in)

Small: 30cm x 45cm (12in x 18in)

Frame option:

Print only (no frame) and black frame

Prints

Photographs are presented on museum-grade, fine-art paper stocks, with archival standards guaranteeing quality for 100-plus years. All editions are printed and quality checked by experts at theprintspace, the UK’s leading photo and fine art print provider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivery

Carbon-neutral, sustainable production, packaging and shipping. Global delivery with tracked and insured shipping. Theprintspace takes great care in packaging your artwork, with a no-quibble satisfaction guarantee should you be unhappy in any way.

Contact

guardianprintsales@theprintspace.co.uk