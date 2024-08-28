How to buy Oasis reunion tickets: Price, release date and advice

They're back: Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform as Oasis for their first live gigs in 16 years next summer - Simon Emmett/Fear PR

After 16 years spent languishing in the memory as Britain’s former biggest band, Oasis will officially reunite to perform in stadiums and parks across the country next summer.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have apparently resolved their decade-long feud, buried the hatchet and decided to treat millions of music-lovers to a show they’ll never forget.

We’re yet to find out who else will join the Gallagher’s next summer, but rumours suggest that bassist Gem Archer, drummer Chris Sharrock and lead guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs will return to playing with the band.

The reunion has seemingly excited the entire country, meaning tickets will also be in huge demand. From where to buy them to how much they’re rumoured to cost, here’s everything you need to know about buying tickets – and securing your spot in the front row to scream along with Live Forever or Rock ‘n’ Roll Star with Manchester’s favourite warring brothers.

Oasis reunion tour dates

The tour kicks off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4 – just one week after Glastonbury, which has sent the rumour mill into overdrive – for two nights, with the band then set to perform at Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park. International dates will follow later in the year.

July 2025

4 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11 – Manchester, Heaton Park

12 – Manchester, Heaton Park

19 – Manchester, Heaton Park

20 – Manchester, Heaton Park

25 – London, Wembley Stadium

26 – London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2 – London, Wembley Stadium

3 – London, Wembley Stadium

8 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16 – Dublin, Croke Park

17 – Dublin, Croke Park

How much are Oasis tickets?

Ticket prices are yet to be confirmed, but similarly in-demand events – Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, Beyonce’s Renaissance, or Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – were priced anywhere between £70-120 for general admission.

Final ticket prices, including for VIP and Platinum packages, will be announced on Thursday 29 August.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and See Tickets. The maximum number of tickets available to one person to buy is four, and resale will only be permitted at the face value cost of the original ticket. It’s advisable to register for an account with the ticket sellers in advance.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Saturday August 31: 8am in Ireland (for the Dublin dates), and 9am in the UK for the rest. There will be a pre-sale on Friday August 30.

Oasis reunion tour pre-sale ballot

A pre-sale ballot for tickets is now open and will close at 7pm UK time on August 28. Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis – entry in the ballot doesn’t guarantee you a ticket. You can enter the ballot here, and you’ll be asked a series of “fan-focused” questions to prove your worthiness. If successful, you’ll received an email granting you access to Friday’s pre-sale. Good luck.

Who is supporting Oasis?

As yet, we don’t know for certain. But everyone will want a piece of this tour; nabbing a support slot could make any new band or artist coming up in Britain at the moment. So who are the contenders? Indie bands Fontaines D.C. and Catfish and the Bottlemen have been dealt the unfortunate hand of having their own outdoor and stadium gigs clash with Oasis, so they’re out; but Stockport outfit Blossoms – whose gig this weekend at Wythenshawe Park had one of the teasing dates pop up on screen – are surely nailed on. Elsewhere, rumours range from Kasabian, Richard Ashcroft and Cast to Liam’s son Gene’s band, Villanelle.

Who’s in the band?

Again, we don’t yet know who’ll be joining the Gallaghers on stage. But our critic, Neil McCormick, has some thoughts. “It is not going to be the lineup that first rocked Britain,” he writes, “though perhaps rhythm guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs (who frequently appears onstage with Liam) might find a role. Drummers Tony McCarroll and Alan White both fell out of favour, whilst original bassist Paul McGuigan has stayed out of the music business since quitting Oasis in 2002.

Liam Gallagher on stage with guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs in 1997 - AP

“Most likely replacement guitarist Gem Archer and session drummer Chris Sharrock will reappear, who both currently play in Noel’s High Flying Birds but also played in Liam’s post-Oasis band Beady Eye. Will Noel’s long serving sideman Russell Pritchard be recruited on bass, or will Andy Bell (currently back leading his own admired Britpop era band Ride) return?”

This piece will be updated with new information